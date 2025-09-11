President Trump Announces Charlie Kirk Will Be Posthumously Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

During remarks at the September 11 Memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, President Trump announced that he will be posthumously awarding Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

WATCH:

President Donald J. Trump announces Charlie Kirk will posthumously be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom:



"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people." pic.twitter.com/yPyqY3qmmu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2025

The President had this to say about Kirk:

Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt. Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on. I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The date of the ceremony will be announced and I can only guarantee you one thing: we will have a very big crowd.

Calls to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, began circulating online yesterday. Last night, vigils were held across the country for Kirk. This includes a vigil in Seattle, a testament to the impact and reach of Kirk and TPUSA.

This included a beautifully moving tribute from Vice President JD Vance, who credited Kirk with helping his political rise. Vance called Kirk a "true friend" who helped win the 2024 election.

