Vigils Held Across the Country for Kirk, Including in an Unlikely Place

Vigils were held for Charlie Kirk across the nation on Wednesday after he was assassinated during the first stop of “The American Comeback Tour” at a university in Orem, Utah.

The gatherings, some of which took place in deep-blue cities like Seattle, are a testament to the many lives he touched through his life's work.

HOPE: This was a vigil for Charlie in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/EZUXEqvOoB — @amuse (@amuse) September 11, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: Crush of supporters here in downtown Seattle for the Charlie Kirk vigil. Unbelievable showing of support from both sides of the aisle in this city. @FrontlinesTPUSA @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/WFtvVyGgAK — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) September 11, 2025

Thank you to everyone who joined us for tonight’s candlelight vigil to honor the life of Charlie Kirk.



It was a moving moment of solidarity that offered the comfort and support many of us need right now. Please continue to keep Charlie's family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/1JMsjTkmsd — Idaho Freedom Foundation (@idahofreedom) September 11, 2025

Students at Texas Tech hold a vigil for Charlie Kirk 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e5TzqJu9GE — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 11, 2025

Our vigil for Charlie at Turning Point Headquarters.



May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/fUu6e9tlLf — Tex Polesky (@TexPolesky) September 11, 2025

BREAKING 🚨 A Massive Vigil on the University of Alabama Campus for Charlie Kirk. He is loved ❤️



Charlie truly touched millions of hearts



Praying for Charlie Kirk’s family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEGvcXB7mK — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 11, 2025

Thousands at Liberty University unite in prayer for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. AMEN 🙏



I can’t rest… I have a massive headache from crying



pic.twitter.com/f2XynpGNbI — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 11, 2025

Tonight @charliekirk11's home church, in Thousand Oaks, CA, held a prayer vigil after Charlie was assassinated for simply speaking words others didn't agree with. 💔 Grateful that Pastor Rob is with Erika and the Kirk family while Pastor Micah led the vigil. https://t.co/31pUjNwUD6 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 11, 2025

As President Trump said Wednesday during his address to the nation, Kirk's assassination will only amplify his message.

"An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed, because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come," the president said. "Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before — and it’s not even close."