After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a...
Did TMZ Staffers Cheer About Charlie Kirk's Assassination? The Video Is Damning.
Is Chris Murphy Going to Explain These Remarks Now That Charlie Kirk Has...
'My Party Is the F**king Worst': Young Dem Rips His Own Side for...
The NYT's Obituary for Charlie Kirk Is an Absolute Disgrace
New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination
CBS's Nate Burleson Asks If GOP Will 'Reflect on Political Violence' Following Charlie...
President Trump Announces Charlie Kirk Will Be Posthumously Awarded the Presidential Medal...
Evil’s Bare Fangs
Onward for Charlie Kirk
FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation
You May Not Realize How Instrumental Kirk Was in Vance's Political Rise. Read...
Days Before Kirk's Assassination, Feminist Website Boasts About Paying Witches to 'Curse'...
Saudi Arabia Cannot Escape Responsibility for 9/11
Tipsheet

Vigils Held Across the Country for Kirk, Including in an Unlikely Place

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 11, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Vigils were held for Charlie Kirk across the nation on Wednesday after he was assassinated during the first stop of “The American Comeback Tour” at a university in Orem, Utah.

Advertisement

The gatherings, some of which took place in deep-blue cities like Seattle, are a testament to the many lives he touched through his life's work. 

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement

As President Trump said Wednesday during his address to the nation, Kirk's assassination will only amplify his message. 

"An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed, because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come," the president said. "Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before — and it’s not even close." 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation Dmitri Bolt
After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring. Matt Vespa
Did TMZ Staffers Cheer About Charlie Kirk's Assassination? The Video Is Damning. Matt Vespa
Is Chris Murphy Going to Explain These Remarks Now That Charlie Kirk Has Been Assassinated? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement