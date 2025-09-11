Texas Rep Morgan Luttrell Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Republican Representative Morgan Luttrell, serving Texas in the 8th Congressional District, announced he will not seek reelection next year.

Luttrell's office issued the following statement:

Advertisement

“When I first ran for Congress, my mission was clear: strengthen our border, stand up for our veterans, and be a strong voice for Texas. I’m proud of the real progress we’ve made – putting more eyes and resources on the border, reducing illegal crossings, expanding access to care for our veterans, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Texans.



But over the July 4th weekend, standing in floodwaters alongside my neighbors, I had a moment of clarity. It reminded me that while the work in Washington is important, my family, my community, and my state need me here – closer to home.



I’m not walking away from service, and I’m certainly not walking away from the fight. I’m choosing a different path – one that allows me to stay rooted in Texas and focus on the people and places that matter most.



Serving Texans in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue to do that until the end of my term. And while I may be stepping back from public office at the end of 2026, I’m not stepping out of the arena. I will continue to champion the values that define our great state: faith, family, and freedom.



Texas is where I belong – and it’s where I can do the most good.”

Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL, was elected in 2022. In 2024, he won reelection over his Democratic opponent by a dominating 37 points.

Texas recently approved new congressional maps that hope to add five Republican seats to the House after the 2026 midterms. According to The Hill, Luttrell's district -- which Donald Trump won by 34 points -- would continue to be "deep red" and President Trump would have won that new district by 28 points.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!