Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk
You Won't Believe Who AOC Blames for Charlie Kirk's Assassination
State Department Has a Brutal Message for Immigrants Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About...
In 3-0 Ruling, First Circuit Court of Appeals Says HHS Can Defund Planned...
FBI Offers $100K Reward for Information Leading to ID or Arrest of Suspect...
Team Biden Fires Back Over Kamala Harris Memoir '107 Days'
Zohran Mamdani Once Tried to Block Charlie Kirk From Speaking in Queens
An American Martyr: Pastor Jack Hibbs Honors and Remembers Charlie Kirk’s Faith and...
Mamdani Slammed Over Ties to Twitch Streamer Who Claimed 'America Deserved 9/11'
Member of the European Parliament Wanted a Moment of Silence for Kirk. You...
Ransomware Mastermind Charged in US After Attacks on 250+ Companies
Turning Point USA Mourns Free Speech Martyr Charlie Kirk After Tragic Murder
5 Charged for Stealing $20M From Home Improvement Stores
Tipsheet

Texas Rep Morgan Luttrell Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 11, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Republican Representative Morgan Luttrell, serving Texas in the 8th Congressional District, announced he will not seek reelection next year.

Luttrell's office issued the following statement:

Advertisement

“When I first ran for Congress, my mission was clear: strengthen our border, stand up for our veterans, and be a strong voice for Texas. I’m proud of the real progress we’ve made – putting more eyes and resources on the border, reducing illegal crossings, expanding access to care for our veterans, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Texans.

But over the July 4th weekend, standing in floodwaters alongside my neighbors, I had a moment of clarity. It reminded me that while the work in Washington is important, my family, my community, and my state need me here – closer to home.

I’m not walking away from service, and I’m certainly not walking away from the fight. I’m choosing a different path – one that allows me to stay rooted in Texas and focus on the people and places that matter most.

Serving Texans in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue to do that until the end of my term. And while I may be stepping back from public office at the end of 2026, I’m not stepping out of the arena. I will continue to champion the values that define our great state: faith, family, and freedom.

Texas is where I belong – and it’s where I can do the most good.”

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL, was elected in 2022. In 2024, he won reelection over his Democratic opponent by a dominating 37 points.

Texas recently approved new congressional maps that hope to add five Republican seats to the House after the 2026 midterms. According to The Hill, Luttrell's district -- which Donald Trump won by 34 points -- would continue to be "deep red" and President Trump would have won that new district by 28 points.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BORDER SECURITY CONGRESS REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe Who AOC Blames for Charlie Kirk's Assassination Jeff Charles
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat Party Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement