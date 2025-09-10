New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend
Tipsheet

Angry Leftists Spam Restaurant Where President Trump Dined With One-Star Reviews

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 10, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last night, President Trump and members of his administration went out to dinner in Washington, D.C. 

The entourage was met by a small cadre of protesters chanting "Free DC," "Free Palestine," and "Trump is the Hitler of our time."

Now the restaurant -- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab -- is being hit by a flurry of one-star reviews from online trolls:

Here's more:

Joe’s has now been bombarded with negative Google reviews, ranging from mocking Trump to venting at the restaurant for allowing the president to use the venue for a PR stunt on crime in the city.

“Steak was so bad someone at another table dumped ketchup all over it,” one review joked, referring to Trump’s love for the condiment to accompany his well-done steaks.

Another reviewer used their post to attack Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein birthday book controversy and to take aim at “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth, who dined alongside Trump.

“Honestly kinda weird. There was someone very loud and was the color of orange? That wasn’t the craziest bit though, it was that the man kept doodling little girls on the menu. Like a large amount of this from someone with small hands. Then the group that was with him just ignored this and said it was a hoax.”

Another one-star review said, "Had a great experience and food was delicious but glad I showed up days before Trump did. Had I known this place was going to accept racist anti-Americans like Trump inside, I would have never spent my money.”

White House Press Secretary sang the praises of Joe's, saying the President and his fellow diners "enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert" before saying "food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic."

Google has a strict policy when it comes to reviews, with prohibitions on "off-topic" reviews that contain "political, or social commentary or personal rants" as well as "false or misleading accounts of the description or quality of a good or service.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN PRO-PALESTINIAN WASHINGTON

