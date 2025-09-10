New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend
Tipsheet

Trump Went Out to Dinner Last Night in DC. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Don’t go out to dinner in Washington, D.C., Mr. President. That’s what the legacy media was saying last week. The Washingtonian specifically had an article that argued why the president shouldn’t dine out:



Pretty much any DC restaurant that the president might visit would immediately find itself in a losing situation.

In deep-blue DC, there are no shortage of restaurateurs who privately (and not-so-privately!) would not want to host Trump. Turning the President away, however, would ignite a firestorm of online hate, irate phone calls, Yelp bombing, and death threats. The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, became a national pariah when it refused to serve then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in 2018 during Trump’s first term. But that blowback would be nothing compared to spurning Trump himself, particularly since the political temperature is now hotter than a pizza oven.

Trump, though, isn’t likely to go somewhere he’d be turned away, especially given the advance work required by Secret Service. And most restaurants would serve him because that’s just what restaurants do. Still, they would undoubtedly face boycott threats from locals and an onslaught of online and real-life rage. 

Last night, Trump ignored these people, as he should. And yes, there were pro-Hamas clowns there to greet him. His reaction, a staredown, was gold (via NYT): 

President Trump ventured one-tenth of a mile beyond the gates of the White House for dinner on Tuesday night, only to be met almost immediately by protesters who called him “the Hitler of our time.” 

Mr. Trump made the short trek from the White House to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab to show that his federal crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital was working. But as he made his way through the restaurant, protesters began to heckle him. 

“Free D.C.,” they shouted, according to videos posted on social media. “Free Palestine. Trump is the Hitler of our time.” 

For Mr. Trump, the visit was supposed to be a victory lap. 

“We’re standing right in the middle of D.C.,” Mr. Trump told reporters before going into the restaurant. “This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it’s as safe as anywhere in the country.” 



New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend Matt Vespa


Who the hell do these people think they are? Anyone can go anywhere for a meal in America. Only progressives and people with too much time on their hands think otherwise. Second, Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Cracked Crab, which is where the president had dinner with Vice President JD Vance, won’t be boycotted. It’ll survive, and other establishments shouldn’t be afraid of this woke mob, who aren’t even D.C. residents; most are unstable white liberals from Northern Virginia who have no lives. Jump off the Francis Scott Key Bridge if you feel otherwise.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH PRO-PALESTINIAN WASHINGTON





