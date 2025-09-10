Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk
Salem Media Statement on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Our Friend, Charlie
Trump Flies Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Charlie Kirk
They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay
House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How...
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event
'A Lion Hearted Friend of Israel:' Benjamin Netanyahu and Other Jewish Leaders Honor...
Vice President Vance, James Woods, and Others Remember Charlie Kirk
Dems Outraged RFK Isn't Fauci
Lawsuit Accuses Two of Medicaid Fraud
Elon Musk Pledges $1M to Post Iryna Zarutska Murals Nationwide
Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Bombing of Nashville Energy Facility
Laboratory CEO, Marketers, and Physicians Settle Lab Testing Kickback Allegations for Over...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Gives Touching Eulogy of Charlie Kirk on CNN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 10, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Earlier, we shared reactions from Republican politicians, conservatives, and media personalities to the death of TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot at an event in Utah earlier today.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings went on CNN and offered a eulogy for Kirk:

Here are his 

Charlie was one of the most unique and special people in the conservative movement today. What he was able to build, the people he was able to organize, was just so large and powerful. He was able to convince people to get involved in politics that might not have otherwise done so. And you look at what he did on these campuses and these public events. Thousands of people were showing up not for a rock concert, not for a sporting event, but for American politics. He inspired all these kids to be involved in their country. It's unequivocally a good legacy. He was also a Godly person. He spoke about his faith openly. He was unapologetic about his views. I think what's been said about Charlie having his ... finger on the pulse of the MAGA base is true. But what's also true is that he was enormously influential in that when an issue was emerging, when something was happening and people were, you know, sorting out their own views on it, you know, "How should I feel about this?" Charlie was one of the first people they turned to see where's Charlie going to be on this issue, and how's he processing it, how's he analyzing it, and how does he think the young conservative should view whatever the issue happened to be. 

So it wasn't that he was just reflecting people, he was leading people, he was influencing people. When he did something, when he said something, when he took a stand on an issue you could bet that people would move. And so, what he did to organize these young kids, to bring conservative values and views into public spaces that aren't normally thought of as places where conservatives would gather, was enormously courageous. It took a lot of damn guts to do it. 

And we'll never forget Charlie for being that next generation of conservative leader, rallying people when you might not have thought it was cool to do so, but he did it anyway. And he made it cool and he made it ... honestly, Charlie Kirk was a destination for a lot of young conservatives and we're going to miss him.

Recommended

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Well said.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CNN CONSERVATISM MASS SHOOTING REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
UPDATE: FBI Says They've Released Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination. Shooter Still at Large. Matt Vespa
After These Remarks About Charlie Kirk Getting Shot, MSNBC Can Go to Hell Matt Vespa
House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How the Dems Responded Was Appalling. Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event Matt Vespa
Vice President Vance, James Woods, and Others Remember Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Murdered Charlie Kirk And They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement