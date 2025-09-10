Scott Jennings Gives Touching Eulogy of Charlie Kirk on CNN

Earlier, we shared reactions from Republican politicians, conservatives, and media personalities to the death of TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk. Kirk was shot at an event in Utah earlier today.

Scott Jennings went on CNN and offered a eulogy for Kirk:

Here are his

Charlie was one of the most unique and special people in the conservative movement today. What he was able to build, the people he was able to organize, was just so large and powerful. He was able to convince people to get involved in politics that might not have otherwise done so. And you look at what he did on these campuses and these public events. Thousands of people were showing up not for a rock concert, not for a sporting event, but for American politics. He inspired all these kids to be involved in their country. It's unequivocally a good legacy. He was also a Godly person. He spoke about his faith openly. He was unapologetic about his views. I think what's been said about Charlie having his ... finger on the pulse of the MAGA base is true. But what's also true is that he was enormously influential in that when an issue was emerging, when something was happening and people were, you know, sorting out their own views on it, you know, "How should I feel about this?" Charlie was one of the first people they turned to see where's Charlie going to be on this issue, and how's he processing it, how's he analyzing it, and how does he think the young conservative should view whatever the issue happened to be.

So it wasn't that he was just reflecting people, he was leading people, he was influencing people. When he did something, when he said something, when he took a stand on an issue you could bet that people would move. And so, what he did to organize these young kids, to bring conservative values and views into public spaces that aren't normally thought of as places where conservatives would gather, was enormously courageous. It took a lot of damn guts to do it.

And we'll never forget Charlie for being that next generation of conservative leader, rallying people when you might not have thought it was cool to do so, but he did it anyway. And he made it cool and he made it ... honestly, Charlie Kirk was a destination for a lot of young conservatives and we're going to miss him.