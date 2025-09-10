Vice President Vance, James Woods, and Others Remember Charlie Kirk

Earlier today, TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event in Utah. It is a tragic situation and we are all heartbroken for this tremendous loss.

Conservatives took to social media to remember Kirk.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent spoke to President Trump on the phone, and the President said, "It’s horrific. It’s one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen. He was a great guy,” he said. “He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him.”

Actor James Woods remembered Kirk on X.

This is what they destroyed today. I am so heartbroken, I can’t speak. pic.twitter.com/8v4OF6nLkM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2025

There are no words.

Vice President Vance offered prayers.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. pic.twitter.com/lYLEjv40bN — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

Former MLB pitcher John Rocker also offered condolences.

Charlie Kirk was an American hero. He devoted his life to fighting to preserve our American values.



His horrific death should remind us that our freedom and preservation of American Values is never guaranteed, and there are sick people from the depths of hell that will do… — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) September 10, 2025

Governor Ron DeSantis called Kirk a "warrior for liberty:"

Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk.



Casey and I are praying for his family.



Charlie was a warrior for liberty, and his murder is a tragedy for our nation. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 10, 2025

Glenn Beck found himself without words:

The President has confirmed what I can scarcely bring myself to say: my dear friend, Charlie Kirk, is gone. In all my years, I have spoken tens of millions of words—but tonight, I have none.



Tomorrow, many of his friends and his Blaze family will join me on national radio and… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 10, 2025

The entire post reads:

Tomorrow, many of his friends and his Blaze family will join me on national radio and podcast as we try to honor him. I pray that God grants me the words worthy of such a man, though I know none of us could ever truly capture the depth of his faith, his courage, and his love for this country. Pray, please, for his family. And pray for our republic, which has lost one of its most faithful defenders. I can only imagine the joy that must now fill his heart as he hears those words we all long to hear: “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Rest well, Charlie. Until we meet again.

The sadness crossed the aisle, with Cenk Uygur sharing an emotional post:

... Charlie died. God damn it, this is not the way!! I didn’t just know him from our interviews and debates, but I met his wonderful wife. This is beyond heartbreaking!! Violence is so stupid! He was a real person, a human being, who just died in front of our eyes. Tragic!!

Utah Senator Mike Lee issued a statement:

“Charlie Kirk was an American patriot, an inspiration to countless young people to stand up and defend the timeless truths that make our country great. “This murder was a cowardly act of violence, an attack on champions of freedom like Charlie, the students who gathered for civil debate, and all Americans who peacefully strive to save our nation. “The terrorists will not win. “Charlie will. “Please join me in praying for his wife Erika and their children. May justice be swift.”

Ben Shapiro shared his memories of Kirk, too, calling him "a good man:"

Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today. It is unimaginable to write these words. I met Charlie Kirk when he was 18 years old, a young man so eager and determined that I immediately turned to a friend and said, “That kid is going to be the head of the RNC one day.” Charlie became even bigger and more important than that. It was a privilege to watch this principled man stand up for his beliefs and create the single most important conservative political organization in America. But more importantly, Charlie was a good man, a man who believed in right and wrong, who stood by his Biblical values. All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them. And we must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately. And we must fight for a better America - an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet. I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie.

White House AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks also spoke highly of Kirk:

My friend Charlie Kirk was the best of America. A self-made man, a young husband and father, and a patriot, he was relentlessly positive about the future. He dedicated his life to making a difference with young people, drawing huge crowds everywhere he went. He was open to ideas and willing to debate anyone. That good-natured openness is what got him killed by an intolerant lunatic. Charlie was winning the debate, and for that, he had to be silenced, permanently. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Erika and his family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kirk family.