Sen. Duckworth Claims Trump's Chicago Crime Crackdown Is a Distraction From Epstein Files

The Democratic Party has resisted President Trump's attempts to curb crime in Washington, D.C., and other major American cities. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker told a reporter that 'big cities have crime' a day after 54 people were shot and seven were killed in Chicago. Brandon Johnson, mayor of that city, called arresting and imprisoning criminals 'racist' and 'unholy.'

Now, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth has finally connected the dots and knows why the President is so focused on ending crime in Chicago: it's a distraction from the Epstein files.

The more we’re talking about Chicago, the less we’re talking about the Epstein files.⁰⁰That’s what Trump wants. pic.twitter.com/lVrGFvI40L — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 7, 2025

President Trump isn't exactly shying away from discussing the Epstein files, taking to Truth Social to shame Democrats for their handling of and hypocrisy on the entire situation. The President said the "confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!"

There were 18 people shot in Chicago over this past weekend, six of them fatally. While that is a far cry from the carnage the city saw over the Labor Day weekend, it continues a dangerous, bloody trend in the Windy City.

Friday night, a South Loop business employee fatally shot a man during a fight, Chicago police said. Police said the shooting happened at the business near East 13th Street and Michigan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A 31-year-old man got into a fight with another man, a 32-year-old worker, police said. The employee pulled out a gun, and after a brief struggle, the firearm went off, striking the 31-year-old in the head. The Chicago Fire Department treated the man, but he died at the scene. Officers took the worker into custody and recovered a gun from the scene. Charges are pending, and Area Three detectives are investigating. Saturday morning, a man was shot to death on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a house on the city's southside, and a 26-year-old man was shot near the CTA's 35th Street Orange Line station.

Chicago has recorded 206 fatal shootings so far this year.

Meanwhile, some Chicago residents want both ICE and the National Guard to come help clean up their city. Daniel Siegel, who owns properties in some of Chicago's toughest neighborhoods, told NewsNation, "Obviously, they [Democrats] don’t like Donald Trump. But my dad had an old phrase that he always used to say to me … ‘A broken clock is right twice a day.’ And even though you might not like Donald Trump, sometimes he’s right about certain issues.”

