Pro-Palestinian Activists Vandalize Homes of University Regents

Anti-Israel activists vandalized multiple homes owned by members of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents last week, accusing the regents of complicity in “genocide.”

On the night of July 3, at least four of the 18 board members had their driveways vandalized with spray paint and had fake blood smeared across their property, according to the University of Wisconsin System. A UW System employee's home was also targeted.

Vandals wrote “Regents are complicit in genocide” and “UW BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS” in red spray paint on the driveways of two homes in Madison. Airhorns were also used and left behind at both residences.

“This kind of conduct is not free expression or protected speech; it’s dangerous, unlawful, and unacceptable. We have contacted the authorities and are working closely with them,” said UW spokesman Mark Pitsch, according to the National Review. “Anyone with information regarding these illegal activities should contact local law enforcement authorities and the UW-Madison Police Department.”

A ring camera on a Madison home recorded footage of six people dressed in black arriving on bicycles. At a different residence, a neighbor was awakened by the noise of an airhorn at 3:40 a.m. and saw the person ride away on a bike.

“They were probably masked and hiding their identities," said Madison police sergeant Matthew Baker. "But oftentimes we can trace that video back to a meetup location or a gas station, even where they would buy the spray paint or something."

The University of Michigan recently assigned 24-hour security to its regents and executive officers in response to ongoing harassment, property damage and personal threats, according to The Detroit News.

In 2024, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee both had pro-Palestinian encampments. Neither school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter has claimed responsibility for last week’s vandalism incidents.