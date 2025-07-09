Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Elon Musk's Favorability Rate Plummets Amid Feud With Trump
Leftist Hack Has a Ridiculous Pot Meets Kettle Moment While Blasting Scott Jennings
Joe Biden's Doctor Just Pleaded the Fifth
The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller
Kamala’s Gut Check: How Tim Walz Became the Wrong Man for the Job
Cotton Takes on China: New Bill Would Cut Red Tape to Mine Critical...
NVIDIA Hits $4 Trillion: The AI Chip Titan Outpaces Apple and Microsoft in...
Anti-ICE Protesters Attack Agents Outside SF Court. It Doesn't End Well for Them.
Making America Beautiful Again: Here's How Trump Is Improving Our National Parks
VIP
This European Country Reinstated Border Controls to Stop 'Asylum Seekers'
At Dulles, Police K9 'Freddie' Is Headed Back to Work After Being Kicked...
A Man Was Shot Dead After Opening Fire at a Border Patrol Facility....
Time's Up for CA: Trump's DOJ Sues Over Title IX Violation
Tipsheet

Pro-Palestinian Activists Vandalize Homes of University Regents

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 09, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Anti-Israel activists vandalized multiple homes owned by members of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents last week, accusing the regents of complicity in “genocide.”

Advertisement

On the night of July 3, at least four of the 18 board members had their driveways vandalized with spray paint and had fake blood smeared across their property, according to the University of Wisconsin System. A UW System employee's home was also targeted.

Vandals wrote “Regents are complicit in genocide” and “UW BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS” in red spray paint on the driveways of two homes in Madison. Airhorns were also used and left behind at both residences.

“This kind of conduct is not free expression or protected speech; it’s dangerous, unlawful, and unacceptable. We have contacted the authorities and are working closely with them,” said UW spokesman Mark Pitsch, according to the National Review. “Anyone with information regarding these illegal activities should contact local law enforcement authorities and the UW-Madison Police Department.”

A ring camera on a Madison home recorded footage of six people dressed in black arriving on bicycles. At a different residence, a neighbor was awakened by the noise of an airhorn at 3:40 a.m. and saw the person ride away on a bike.

Recommended

The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter
Advertisement

“They were probably masked and hiding their identities," said Madison police sergeant Matthew Baker. "But oftentimes we can trace that video back to a meetup location or a gas station, even where they would buy the spray paint or something."

The University of Michigan recently assigned 24-hour security to its regents and executive officers in response to ongoing harassment, property damage and personal threats, according to The Detroit News

In 2024, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee both had pro-Palestinian encampments. Neither school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter has claimed responsibility for last week’s vandalism incidents. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter
Leftist Hack Has a Ridiculous Pot Meets Kettle Moment While Blasting Scott Jennings Jeff Charles
Joe Biden's Doctor Just Pleaded the Fifth Jeff Charles
A Man Was Shot Dead After Opening Fire at a Border Patrol Facility. Here's How the White House Responded. Madeline Leesman
Biden Handlers Panic as Investigation Blows Cover-Up Wide Open Townhall Video
He Went to Prison for Sharing Anti-Hillary Clinton Memes – Now He Has Been Vindicated Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Ineffeable Brilliance of Stephen Miller Ann Coulter
Advertisement