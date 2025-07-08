Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice...
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters
'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?': Trump Shuts Down Reporter During Cabinet Meeting
VIP
Stephanopoulos Is Under Water With Flood Accusations, and 25 years Is Too Little...
Stealth Bombers and Bunker Busters for Israel?
Philly Drowns in Trash As Union, Mayor Face Off
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent...
FBI Launches Criminal Probe Into Brennan, Comey Over Trump-Russia Misconduct
VIP
TSA Announces Major Airport Change
SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing...
Any Palestinian State Is a Way to Destroy Israel, Says Netanyahu
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accu...
VIP
There’s Been a Disturbing Update Surrounding Laken Riley’s Murderer
Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status
Tipsheet

IRS Announces Churches Can Endorse Political Candidates

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 08, 2025 7:00 PM
Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Monday that churches and other houses of worship can now endorse political candidates from the pulpit. This announcement upends a 71-year-old code banning political activity in organizations that seek a tax-exempt, nonprofit status. 

Advertisement

The IRS said in a joint motion for consent judgment that if a house of worship endorsed a candidate to its congregants, the agency would no longer view that as campaigning but as a private matter, like “a family discussion concerning candidates.”

The move comes after the National Religious Broadcasters, Sand Springs Church, First Baptist Church Waskom, and Intercessors for America filed a complaint against the IRS and its former commissioner, Danny Werfel, on August 28, 2024. While a judge has not yet ruled on the motion, an approved consent judgement between the two parties would officially change over seventy years of nonprofit precedent, known as the "Johnson Amendment." 

The "Johnson Amendment" is a 1954 addition to the Internal Revenue Code that prohibits only one class of nonprofit organizations from being politically involved. The ban is named after former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who introduced the limitation as a senator. President Trump has repeatedly called for its repeal.

Under the "Johnson Amendment," certain organizations, including churches, are prohibited from participating or intervening in campaigns for public office as a condition for maintaining their non-profit, tax-exempt status. 

The plaintiffs asked the court to declare that the "Johnson Amendment" was unconstitutional when used to create a chilling effect on political speech. 

"Churches are placed in a unique and discriminatory status by the IRC," said the lawsuit. "The IRC places them automatically within the ambit of 501(c)(3) and thereby silences their speech, while providing no realistic alternative for operating in any other fashion. Churches have no choice; they are automatically silenced vis-à-vis political candidates." 

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The plaintiffs emphasized they were not claiming that the IRS-imposed limitations on lobbying or fundraising were violating their First Amendment rights. Rather they were seeking to speak openly within their organizations.

"They only seek a declaratory judgment that they may use their regular means of communication to expound their views concerning political candidates who seek to represent them," said the joint motion filed Monday. "Plaintiffs seek no relief from the operation of the Johnson Amendment outside of this context." 

The motion was filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Monday. A judge has not yet ruled on the motion which would permanently enjoin the IRS from enforcing the Johnson Amendment against the plaintiff churches. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
FBI Launches Criminal Probe Into Brennan, Comey Over Trump-Russia Misconduct Sarah Arnold
Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded. Leah Barkoukis
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accusation Sarah Arnold
SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing Legal Battle Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement