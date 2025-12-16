VIP
Australia Is What Happens When You Disarm Your Citizens
Oh, We Know What the Brown University Shooter Reportedly Said Before Opening Fire
To the Shock of No One, Australian PM Says Bondi Terrorists Motivated by...
If You Were Hoping That Trump Would Tone Down His Remarks on Rob...
VIP
When One Seeks Updates on the Brown University Shooting, It Shouldn't Devolve Like...
Watch a Reporter Call Out the Authorities During the Last Brown University Shooting...
It’s Not Hard to NOT Be a Jerk
USA Today Journalist Doubles Down on 'Appeal to Heaven' Ignorance
After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did...
This Is What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Orthodox Jews Attacked on NYC...
The U.S. Just Conducted Another Lethal Kinetic Strike on Narco Boats
The (Non-Christmas) Lists
Tell Me Why We Lie to Ourselves
Dreaming of a White Christmas
Tipsheet

Nice Try, Dems, But Your Little Stunt Against Kristi Noem Last Week Imploded in Seconds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 16, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem did battle on the Hill last week. Last Thursday, she was prepared to do battle with Hill Democrats who, due to their dogmatic clinging to bad opinion, public policy proposals, and overall abject stupidity, failed to land a haymaker on the feisty Great Plains Republican. 

Advertisement

Also, if you’re going to try to take a shot from the Grassy Knoll, be sure you have your stuff together. Democrats tried to use the deportation of a military veteran of Korean descent to land a broadside hit at the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda. Oh, the media ate it up (via ABC News):

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found herself in the hot seat on Capitol Hill on Thursday, defending herself from Democrats who sharply questioned the Trump administration's hardline immigration actions. 

In one notable exchange, Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., asked Noem if DHS had deported any military veterans -- and she said the department has not.  

Magaziner then referred to a tablet with a man named Sae Joon Park on the screen, joining the hearing by Zoom. 

Magaziner said Park is a Purple Heart recipient who was shot twice while serving with the U.S. Army in Panama in 1989, who was deported to Korea by the Trump administration. 

"Like many veterans, he struggled with PTSD and substance abuse after his service," Magaziner said. "He was arrested in the 1990s for some minor drug offenses, nothing serious. He never hurt anyone besides himself, and he's been clean and sober for 14 years." 

Yeah, Park self-deported, guys. He had his green card revoked, had been under a removal order since 2009, and never once pursued citizenship. This is a nothing burger. 

Recommended

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DHS DONALD TRUMP VETERANS

And the deportations will continue. You cannot stop them. The courts can’t. The Democrats can’t. The liberal can whine and harass ICE all they want—people who shouldn’t be here are going back—Adios, sayonara, annyeonghi gaseyo.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Oh, We Know What the Brown University Shooter Reportedly Said Before Opening Fire Matt Vespa
If You Were Hoping That Trump Would Tone Down His Remarks on Rob Reiner, Think Again Matt Vespa
This Is What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like: Orthodox Jews Attacked on NYC Subway Amy Curtis
It’s Not Hard to NOT Be a Jerk Derek Hunter
With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Failing to Engage Bondi Beach Terrorists, Guess Who the Australian Police Did Shoot Amy Curtis
Advertisement