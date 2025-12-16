Nice Try, Dems, But Your Little Stunt Against Kristi Noem Last Week Imploded in Seconds

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem did battle on the Hill last week. Last Thursday, she was prepared to do battle with Hill Democrats who, due to their dogmatic clinging to bad opinion, public policy proposals, and overall abject stupidity, failed to land a haymaker on the feisty Great Plains Republican.

Also, if you’re going to try to take a shot from the Grassy Knoll, be sure you have your stuff together. Democrats tried to use the deportation of a military veteran of Korean descent to land a broadside hit at the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda. Oh, the media ate it up (via ABC News):

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found herself in the hot seat on Capitol Hill on Thursday, defending herself from Democrats who sharply questioned the Trump administration's hardline immigration actions. In one notable exchange, Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., asked Noem if DHS had deported any military veterans -- and she said the department has not. Magaziner then referred to a tablet with a man named Sae Joon Park on the screen, joining the hearing by Zoom. Magaziner said Park is a Purple Heart recipient who was shot twice while serving with the U.S. Army in Panama in 1989, who was deported to Korea by the Trump administration. "Like many veterans, he struggled with PTSD and substance abuse after his service," Magaziner said. "He was arrested in the 1990s for some minor drug offenses, nothing serious. He never hurt anyone besides himself, and he's been clean and sober for 14 years."

Yeah, Park self-deported, guys. He had his green card revoked, had been under a removal order since 2009, and never once pursued citizenship. This is a nothing burger.

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats CAUGHT in massive fake news operation in DHS Sec. Kristi Noem hearing - lying that President Trump deported a Veteran to South Korea



Rep. Magaziner tried a "gotcha": "We are now joined on Zoom by a veteran YOU deported."



HE SELF-DEPORTED.



Sae Joon Park… pic.twitter.com/oWruA7mTS9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

The guy in this video-- Sae Joon Park-- was not deported by DHS.



He self-deported to Korea.



He had his green card revoked and was given a removal order in 2009 after spending three years in jail for felony drug possession and bail jumping.



He also spent five decades in… https://t.co/brvqJ7IqgO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

And the deportations will continue. You cannot stop them. The courts can’t. The Democrats can’t. The liberal can whine and harass ICE all they want—people who shouldn’t be here are going back—Adios, sayonara, annyeonghi gaseyo.

