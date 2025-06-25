Texas Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Block Abortionists From Flushing Fetal Remains

Congressman Brandon Gill introduced legislation Wednesday that would block abortionists from dumping the remains of aborted babies into publicly owned water systems.

Gill described the bill, the Respectful Treatment of Unborn Remains Act, as part of the “greater fight to protect all life from the evil of abortion” and restore “some dignity after death.” A secondary goal of the legislation is to prevent potential risks to public health from water reserves being contaminated by medical waste.

The legislation sponsored by the Texas Republican designates standards for the disposal of aborted fetal remains. Congressman Doug LaMalfa from California and Congresswoman Mary Miller from Illinois are cosponsors of the bill.

“Every life is precious and has value, from the moment of conception until natural death,” said Gill. “Not only does abortion rob an unborn baby of their life, but abortionists further rob them of a dignified burial by carelessly discarding their fetal remains into public water systems — a disgusting and abhorrent practice.”

This bill would bar abortionists from disposing fetal remains into water systems owned by the public, including drains and pipes that are controlled by federal, state, or local government bodies. Under the proposed legislation, violators would be subject to a fine and up to five years in prison. Potential violators would not include the woman who has the abortion.

“This careless discard of human body parts signifies the depraved disregard for the sanctity of life at abortion clinics,” said Gill. “Beyond the moral outrage, introducing fetal remains into public water systems also poses a serious public health concern, potentially contaminating water sources.”

Lawmakers have been pushing for federal legislation on this issue for years. The infamous abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who was apprehended back in 2011 and convicted in 2013, would dispose of infant remains by shoving them down the garbage disposal and the toilet.

“They were shoving body parts down the garbage disposal,” said Philadelphia Police crime scene investigator John Taggart, according to The Daily Mail. “To the point where they plunged it one day and an arm popped out on Lancaster Avenue.”

During Gosnell's murder trial, his employees said toilets in the abortion clinic were removed from the floor in order to "get the fetuses out of the pipes," The Daily Mail reported. Gosnell, who profited over $1.8 million a year off the abortion clinic, is serving three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.

“For the sake of public morality as well as public safety, the bodies of aborted children should not be disposed of in our water systems," said Priests for Life National Director Frank Pavone. "Though this should be self-evident, the fact that this behavior continues unabated makes it clear that a new federal law is necessary to stop it.”

Earlier this year, in January, Republican Senator Pete Ricketts introduced a bill similar to Gill's, called the Dignity for Aborted Children Act. The bill has been read twice and was referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

The requirements, standards, and procedures for the disposal of fetal remains vary by state.