Tipsheet

Florida Sheriff Warns 'We Will Kill You'

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 12, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

At a Florida press conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a deadly warning to potential protesters. 

"If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We're not gonna play. This has to stop."

"If you spit on us, you're going to the hospital, then jail," said Ivey. "If you hit one of us, you're going to the hospital, and jail—and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs we have here."

The press conference happened just two days before the weekend. In Florida, No Kings protests are planned for 70 different locations, and more are planned across the rest of the United States. The governor has also outlined his stance on any potential violence. 

"Florida's policy is very simple," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "You have every right to exercise your First Amendment rights to protest and demonstrate. The minute you cross that line, you are going to be met with serious pushback, and you will be held accountable."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also announced at the press conference that state law enforcement is implementing a new program to protect ICE agents who have been doxxed. Doxxing is the act of publishing personal or identifying information about an individual, usually with malicious intent. 

Under the new program, any ICE agent who believes their personal information has been released to the public will be able to file a report with the Florida Highway Patrol. Routine patrols and checkups will then be made on the officer's family to ensure their safety. 

"We want them here," said Uthmeier. "We want them protecting our society. But while they're protecting our families, we're gonna protect theirs."


"We will stop at nothing to protect you and keep you guys safe," said Uthmeier. "We're the law and order state."

