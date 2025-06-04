Rubio Weighs in After South Korea Elects New President

Democratic candidate Lee Jae-myung has been elected as the new president of South Korea.

His term began in the midst of political divisions and economic concerns caused by his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol. Former president Yeol was removed after declaring martial law in South Korea in December 2024.

President Lee’s term of five years began immediately after the National Election Commission formally confirmed his election victory, a departure from the traditional two-month transition period.

Lee gave his inaugural address on Wednesday, which was filmed and translated by the Associated Press.

"On the foundation of a solid Korea-U.S. alliance, I will strengthen the trilateral alliance between South Korea, the United States, and Japan. When it comes to relations with neighboring countries, I will take a pragmatic and nation interest-oriented approach."

In a press statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Lee Jae-myung on his new role as president. Rubio also shared his goals for diplomatic cooperation between the countries.

The United States and the Republic of Korea share an ironclad commitment to the Alliance grounded in our Mutual Defense Treaty, shared values, and deep economic ties. We are also modernizing the Alliance to meet the demands of today’s strategic environment and address new economic challenges. We will also continue to deepen U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation to bolster regional security, enhance economic resilience, and defend our shared democratic principles."

Lee had an unusual journey into the political sphere. As a teenager, he dropped out of school and worked in factories to help his parents pay the bills. He was one of seven children.

Lee was left with a permanent disability from his time working in the factories. At 13, his wrist was crushed by an industrial press, an injury that later gave him an exemption from mandatory military service. Before running for president, Lee worked as a human rights lawyer and an outspoken activist.