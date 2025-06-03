Trump Ramps Up Steel Tariffs After Promise in Pittsburgh
Party's Over: Nightclub Full of Illegal Immigrants in South Carolina Raided

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 03, 2025 5:00 PM
An unlicensed and illegal night club in South Carolina was raided at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday. The raid, called "Operation Last Stand," resulted in the arrest of 80 people. 

Of the 80 people arrested, 66 individuals were illegal immigrants. Officers also arrested two confirmed "high level" cartel members, and one suspect who is wanted for murder in Honduras. Five criminal arrests were made in total. 

There were over 200 people in the nightclub at the time of the raid, including seven juveniles, according to Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie. The youngest minor present was thirteen years old. One juvenile found inside the club was classified as a missing person, raising concerns that these minors could be victims of potential trafficking. 

"These minors were turned over to the appropriate social services agencies to ensure they are safe and protected from further exploitation," said U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent Cardell Morant. 

At the club, officers also found firearms, a large amount of currency, and illegal substances, including cocaine and a second controlled substance not yet identified. The club also did not have a license to operate or to sell alcohol. 

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Agent Cardell Morant referred to the club scene as a “cartel afterparty.”

"Operation Last Stand" is just one of the latest targeted enforcement operations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Unlike "Operation Patriot" in Massachusetts, this operation was the result of multiple agencies and levels of law enforcement working together. 

"It is amazing the law enforcement relationships that we have," said State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keeland. "The way we get along, both local, state, and federal agencies....It is not over. It continues, and it will continue until it's over."

Around 200 law enforcement personnel were on the ground from a variety of agencies. 

"This operation was not only about immigration enforcement," said Morant. "It was also about restoring order, removing threats from our streets, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Charlestown area residents."

