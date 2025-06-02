Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions
Tipsheet

Operation Patriot: One of the Largest I.C.E. Enforcement Operations Ever

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 02, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) announced today its largest-ever targeted operation, Operation Patriot. The operation took place in May across Massachusetts, where nearly 1,500 illegal immigrants were arrested. 

Out of the 1,461 illegal immigrants who were detained, 790 of them had prior criminal convictions. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security listed the charges against some of the detainees on its X account.

These illegal immigrants were arrested by I.C.E. without support from local law enforcement, according to Todd Lyons, acting I.C.E. director. 

One highlight for this operation is the fact that it was successful because we worked with our joint partners in a sanctuary state like Massachusetts. Here in Massachusetts, we don't have any cooperations from local departments or from the state which makes it extremely difficult for ICE to get out there and find these bad guys." 

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has singled out one of the detainees, who is 18 years-old, according to Fox News.

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Lyosn responded to the governor's statement on Fox News:

I think what she needs to do is let the federal government focus on what we're doing, and get these people, who have overstayed their visa and violate immigration law out of our country.

On May 29, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security published a list of sanctuary jurisdictions, which included the entire state of Massachusetts and 13 of its 14 counties, according to NBC Boston.  The list has since been removed from the DHS website. 

Tags: DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS SANCTUARY CITIES

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline' Nonsense Matt Vespa
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN Matt Vespa
Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions Katie Pavlich
Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD Jeff Charles
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies Kurt Schlichter

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
