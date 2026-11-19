A Michigan pharmacy owner was sentenced earlier this week to 82 months in prison with three years’ supervised release for a $5.6 million healthcare fraud scheme and for illegally distributing oxycodone.

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Court documents say that Ali Naserdean, 32, of Dearborn Heights, defrauded Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan over $5.6 million stemming from his work as a pharmacy technician at three metro-Detroit pharmacies and his ownership of one of the pharmacies.

From 2019 through 2022, Naserdean and his co-conspirator, pharmacist Isaiah Okoh, sent false claims to healthcare benefit programs for prescription drugs that were not ordered by a doctor and were not dispensed to the patient.

Pharmacy Owner Sentenced to 82 Months in Prison for $5.6M Health Care Fraud Scheme and Illegal Distribution of Oxycodone “Fraud against Medicare and Medicaid does not just drain taxpayer-funded programs, it shifts costs onto taxpayers, strains the health care system, and contributes to higher health care costs nationwide,” said @AAGMcDonald. “In this case, the defendant’s scheme caused millions of dollars in losses to Medicare and Medicaid and involved the illegal diversion of thousands of oxycodone pills onto our streets, compounding the harm to the public. The Fraud Division will continue to deploy its resources to hold accountable fraudsters and drug dealers like Ali Naserdean.” 🔗: https://t.co/cvhtS4DZWe — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) November 18, 2026





Naserdean and Okoh used forged prescriptions from doctors to hide their scheme, when in fact the patient had never seen the listed doctor and the medication had never actually been prescribed. Additionally, from 2019 through 2022, Naserdean distributed oxycodone to drug traffickers in exchange for cash, without regard to whether the drugs were actually prescribed by physicians or dispensed in good faith.

The defendant has been detained since October 7, 2026, after his arrest for violating his bond conditions.

“Fraud against Medicare and Medicaid does not just drain taxpayer-funded programs; it shifts costs onto taxpayers, strains the health care system, and contributes to higher health care costs nationwide,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “In this case, the defendant’s scheme caused millions of dollars in losses to Medicare and Medicaid and involved the illegal diversion of thousands of oxycodone pills onto our streets, compounding the harm to the public. The Fraud Division will continue to deploy its resources to hold accountable fraudsters and drug dealers like Ali Naserdean.”

A search warrant executed at Naserdean’s residence revealed substantial evidence of his drug-dealing and fraud.

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United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. said, “Naserdean lied to the government and cheated the American taxpayer out of millions. And that wasn’t enough,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. “So, he turned around and poisoned the community with drugs.”

In April 2026, Naserdean pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and possession with intent to illegally distribute oxycodone. In December 2025, Naserdean’s co-conspirator, pharmacist Okoh, was sentenced to over six years in prison.

“Those who choose to profit from health care fraud and the illegal distribution of opioids should expect to lose their freedom, their livelihood, and the proceeds of their crimes,” said Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Scott J. Lampert for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “HHS-OIG and our law enforcement partners will continue to identify, investigate, and pursue individuals who endanger patients, taxpayers, and our communities.”

In addition to the prison sentence, the Court ordered the immediate forfeiture of money and property worth approximately $1.2 million, in addition to entering a personal money judgment against Naserdean in the amount of $5,636,721.89, and ordering restitution to the Department of Health and Human Services for $3,654,895.65 and to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for $21,428.93.

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“This defendant orchestrated a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme that stole from health care programs while illegally distributing addictive opioids into our communities. His pursuit of personal profit came at the expense of taxpayers, the integrity of our health care system, and public safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “I want to recognize the outstanding work of our FBI Detroit investigators, alongside our federal law enforcement partners, as well as the Dearborn Police Department, whose persistence helped bring this case to sentencing. Anyone who believes they can exploit our health care system while fueling the illegal distribution of dangerous drugs should understand that these crimes carry serious consequences.”

The FBI Detroit Field Office, HHS-OIG, and the City of Dearborn Police Department investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Jeffrey A. Crapko of the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul A. Kuebler for the Eastern District of Michigan prosecuted the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the Fraud Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes. More information can be found at https://www.justice.gov/fraud/health-care-fraud-section.

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