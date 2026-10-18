New Haven Man Admits Scheming the IRS Out of $256,906 in COVID Credits

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to pandemic fraud.

Davante Mallard, 33, of New Haven, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded earlier this week before U.S. District Judge Sarah F. Russell in New Haven to an offense stemming from a pandemic relief program fraud scheme.

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In March 2020, Congress passed legislation that sought to mitigate the economic harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislation included the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act), which created employee retention credits (ERCs) that were intended to repay employers for certain costs expended to retain employees during the pandemic and permitted businesses to recoup previously paid wages and certain health insurance costs, and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which created the sick and family leave credit (SFLC) that reimbursed small and mid-sized employers for the cost of providing paid sick and family leave wages to employees for leave related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Mallard owned Mallard Dynasty Realty Group (MDR Group), which provided real estate and property management services. The business earned little to no income, had no employees, had not paid wages, and had not filed W-2 forms with the Internal Revenue Service.

Pandemic Fraud Guilty Plea This defendant pleaded guilty today to defrauding funds meant to support small businesses during the pandemic. Due to the fraud scheme, which relied on various lies about defendant’s business, the defendant’s company received six refund checks from the IRS totaling $256,906. The defendant kicked a portion of that money back to others involved in the fraud scheme. Great work by @USAO_CT and @IRS_CI to deliver accountability & protect taxpayer dollars. — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) October 16, 2026

In early 2022, Mallard was contacted by individuals he knew who instructed him to open an online account with a business that provided online tax preparation services.

Mallard then provided the individuals with the account information and password. Between April 2022 and February 2023, the individuals accessed the account and prepared and filed with the IRS fraudulent Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns (Forms 941) for MDR Group. The Forms 941 misrepresented the number of employees and total wages paid, and were used to apply for large ERC and SFLC refunds. When contacted by the IRS to verify information about MDR Group, Mallard provided false information, including that his business had five employees.

Between August 2022 and March 2023, MDR Group received from the IRS six refund checks totaling $256,906. Mallard kicked a portion of the refund monies back to the individuals who orchestrated the scheme.

Mallard pleaded guilty to making false claims regarding IRS refunds, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Mallard is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing, which is not scheduled.

This investigation is being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Schmeisser.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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