Cape Cod Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Proceeds of $6M Medicare Fraud Scheme

A Cape Cod man pleaded guilty earlier this week to a money laundering conspiracy for laundering proceeds in connection with a more than $6 million healthcare fraud scheme.

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Court documents say Leo Anzivino Jr., 35, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, conspired with others to launder proceeds from a healthcare fraud scheme. Specifically, Anzivino agreed to be the straw or nominee owner of Advanced Medical Supply Corp., located in Rochester, New Hampshire, even though his co-conspirators were in fact the beneficial owners and managers of Advanced.

Advanced submitted more than $6 million in claims to Medicare for durable medical equipment — such as knee braces and back braces — that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that doctors did not prescribe. Instead, Advanced supported these claims using fake orders from physicians who did not actually write or submit those orders. Medicare paid more than $3 million as a result of these false and fraudulent claims.

Medicare beneficiaries returned boxes of DME to Advanced with notes stating that they had not ordered the products and alleging a fraud or scam.

A Cape Cod man pleaded guilty today to a money laundering conspiracy for laundering proceeds in connection with a MORE THAN $6 MILLION health care fraud scheme. According to court documents and statements made in court, Leo Anzivino Jr., 35, conspired with others to launder health care fraud proceeds. Specifically, Anzivino agreed to be the straw or nominee owner of Advanced Medical Supply Corp. (Advanced), located in Rochester, New Hampshire, even though his co-conspirators were in fact the beneficial owners and managers of Advanced. Medicare beneficiaries returned boxes of durable medical equipment (DME) to Advanced with notes stating that they had not ordered the products and alleging a fraud or scam, as depicted in the images below. Read more: https://t.co/1AVlsiGF5W — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) October 13, 2026





Anzivino helped hide his co-conspirator’s involvement with Advanced by being listed as the owner of Advanced on the Medicare enrollment paperwork. He also submitted false and fraudulent bank account opening documents to a bank in New Hampshire, falsely certifying that he was the sole owner of 25 percent or more of the equity interests of Advanced when others, including a co-conspirator, were Advanced’s true owners.

Anzivino then laundered the fraud proceeds by, at his co-conspirator’s direction, seeking to transfer more than $1 million from the Advanced bank account in New Hampshire to companies that were affiliated with the co-conspirator. When told by a bank employee that the bank had not reached a level of confidence that the other companies were legitimate, and that Anzivino should do his own research into these companies, Anzivino instead opened a bank account at another bank with branches in Massachusetts.

In addition, Anzivino learned that Advanced’s ability to bill Medicare would be revoked for various deficiencies, including an inability to verify proof of his ownership of Advanced. Anzivino then sent messages to another individual discussing that revocation, explaining that “All the ppl who gave me money are going to come back for it now my shits revoked,” stating that his co-conspirator “still wants me to wire him money,” and claiming that “I ain’t wiring shit.” Despite this, over the next five weeks, Anzivino proceeded to wire $1,494,938.09 across three separate transactions, each in excess of $10,000.

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In 2024, the government seized approximately $353,768.29 in assets tied to the alleged scheme from Advanced’s bank account.

Anzivino pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21, 2027, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division; U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan for the District of New Hampshire; Special Agent in Charge Roberto Coviello of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG); and Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks of the FBI Boston Field Office made the announcement.

HHS-OIG and FBI investigated the case with valuable assistance from IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Department of War Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Services.

Trial Attorneys John Howard and Tiffany Wynn of the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s Health Care Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Hunter and Matthew Vicinanzo for the District of New Hampshire are prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the Fraud Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.

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