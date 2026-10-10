Former Indianapolis Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty in $34M Check-Theft Conspiracy

A former United States Postal Service letter carrier, Destinee Ruffin, 29, of Indianapolis, has pleaded guilty to orchestrating a $34 million conspiracy to commit bank fraud by stealing checks from the U.S. mail.

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Ruffin is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, 2026.

Three of Ruffin’s co-conspirators have already been sentenced for their roles in the scheme. One additional co-conspirator, John Young, is awaiting a sentencing date.

The United States Attorney’s Office estimates that approximately 6,500 victims were affected by this widespread fraud scheme.

The defendants are listed below.

Tony McMullen, 36, Calumet Park, IL, faces charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. McMullen was sentenced to two years and nine months, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $121,270 in restitution.

Eric Hollis, 23, Indianapolis, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Hollis was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $117,275 in restitution.

Kendall Thompson, 24, Indianapolis, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Thompson was sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $9,320.05 in restitution.

Destinee Ruffin, 29, Indianapolis, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of mail. Ruffin's sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 27, 2026.

John Young, 24, Indianapolis, faces charges of attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and three counts of bank fraud. Young's sentencing date is pending.

Individuals who believe they may be victims, particularly those who use or live near the Bacon Station Post Office located at 2727 E. 55th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220, are encouraged to visit our website for case details and updates.

Potential victims may include anyone who lived or worked along the Bacon Station route, mailed a paper check between November 2020 and May 2022, or failed to receive an expected mailing during that period.

Due to the large number of victims, it is impractical to notify each one individually. Should you have any questions regarding this case, please contact Victim Witness Coordinator Stephanie Lloyd at 317-229-2406.

According to court documents, Ruffin was employed as a letter carrier at the Bacon Station Post Office. Between November 2020 and May 2022, Ruffin used access to both incoming and outgoing mail to steal checks, which she then sold to co-conspirators.

In one example, Ruffin and McMullen exchanged 38 Cash App transactions totaling over $10,000 in payments from McMullen to Ruffin for stolen checks. Using the stolen checks, McMullen sought individuals on social media who were willing to deposit altered checks into their bank accounts. These individuals provided debit cards, PINs, or online banking credentials. McMullen altered the payee information on the stolen checks, deposited them, and later withdrew funds or demanded payment through Cash App or Zelle. In total, McMullen fraudulently negotiated 36 checks stolen from Bacon Station, worth approximately $235,632.

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Ruffin sold even more stolen checks to Young. Young established trusted “mid-level” conspirators, primarily Eric Hollis (Hollis) and Kendall Thompson (Thompson), who deposited stolen checks into various accounts and recruited/ acquired account holders. Young would also list many of the stolen checks for sale on the internet-based application titled “Telegram”.

Investigators uncovered the scheme by mailing controlled Treasury checks with recorded serial numbers and tracing them back to Ruffin’s delivery route.

In April 2024, officers executed a search warrant on Ruffin’s vehicle, residence, person, and electronic devices. They discovered thousands of stolen checks valued at over $20 million that Ruffin had stolen but not yet sold.

In total, Ruffin supplied Young with more than $12 million in stolen checks and provided McMullen with stolen checks worth more than $235,000.

The U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

This case was brought as part of the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

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U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Eakman, who prosecuted this case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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