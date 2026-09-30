Pastor Gets 18 Months for Fleecing Pandemic Relief Program, and Friends and Family

A pastor, chaplain, and mentor has been sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $200 special assessment, and $606,101 in restitution by United States District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge for defrauding a pandemic relief program and committing tax fraud.

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Brian Pittman, 47, was sentenced earlier this week to 18 months of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $200 special assessment, and $606,101 in restitution by United States District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge for defrauding a pandemic relief program and committing tax fraud.

The defendant was charged via information in February of this year and pleaded guilty in March to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return, waiving prosecution by indictment.

This pastor lied repeatedly to @SBAgov to obtain COVID relief .



The lies ledto $360k in payouts to his friends andfamily.



He had them transfer him themajority of the — over $250k — which he kept for himself.



He’s now headed to prison for 18 months and owes $606,101… https://t.co/b21OQz4kBQ — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) September 29, 2026

As detailed in court filings, Pittman used the names and information of friends and family to apply for, and receive, multiple pandemic relief loans backed by the United States Small Business Administration. Pittman used false information and fake documents to support applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program, resulting in payouts to friends and family of $363,600.

Pittman had his friends and family transfer him the majority of the loan money — over $250,000 — which he kept for himself. Pittman did not report this income on his tax returns, resulting in almost $90,000 of underpayment to the IRS.

Pittman obtained an additional $181,164 in pandemic relief from the SBA based on fraudulent applications filed in his own name and the names of businesses he controlled.

In total, Pittman was responsible for $544,764 of payouts based on fraud.

While submitting the false applications, and through the present, Pittman worked as a pastor at a 350-member Delaware-based church, served as a volunteer chaplain for a Delaware County police department, and ran a mentoring program.

This case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jessica Rice and Ruth Mandelbaum.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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.@VP Vance is uniting the government around a simple goal: fight fraud and protect hardworking Americans 🇺🇸 https://t.co/VFjZT9TozC — White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (@WHFraudTF) September 30, 2026





Delaware Pastor Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Committing Over $500,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud and Tax Fraud @IRS_CI https://t.co/XTfjG1BW1C — U.S. Attorney EDPA (@USAO_EDPA) September 29, 2026

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