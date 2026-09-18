DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

USDA Launches 'Operation SNAP Back,' Takes Action Against 170 NYC Retailers Over Food Stamp Fraud

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 18, 2026 9:00 PM
Advertisement
USDA Launches 'Operation SNAP Back,' Takes Action Against 170 NYC Retailers Over Food Stamp Fraud
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) announced a sweeping crackdown on fraudulent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailers — bodegas, convenience stores, and grocery stores — across New York’s five boroughs. 

Advertisement

This investigation, dubbed Operation SNAP Back, included hundreds of undercover investigations leading to action against 170 retailers.

“This is just the latest action in the Trump Administration's fight against fraud. The message is clear, if you accept any portion of an annual $100 billion taxpayer program, you must follow the rules or face the consequences,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “We owe it to every American taxpayer to safeguard their hard-earned dollars, and these latest enforcement actions are just a small part of the Food and Nutrition Administration’s efforts to remove criminals and bad actors from food stamps.”

The charges laid out in this operation include SNAP trafficking — the exchange of SNAP benefits for cash — and the illegal use of SNAP benefits to purchase ineligible items such as alcohol and non-food items. Penalties associated with these violations range from temporary removal to permanent disqualification from the program, as well as significant monetary fines. In addition to FNA’s enforcement actions, several cases have also been referred to the USDA Office of Inspector General for criminal investigation and prosecution, ensuring that fraudulent retailers are held accountable.

Recommended
Thanks to Gov. Spanberger, Crime in Virginia Is Out of Control Amy Curtis President Trump Just Banned Three Outlets From the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

From fiscal year 2023-2025, the USDA tracked over $360 million of replaced SNAP benefits because criminals stole them. 

“SNAP benefits should go to Americans, not fraudsters or illegal immigrants,” said White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud Executive Director Scott Brady. “And thanks to Secretary Rollins, such waste and abuse will stop.”


Since the start of the Trump Administration, more than $5.8 billion of fraud has been stopped. This includes nearly 6,000 retailers that have been disqualified or suspended, and over 2,000 illegal point of sale devices that have been disabled or blocked. For more information, visit The Fraud Ledger.

Advertisement

And remember, if you see something, say something. Report program fraud.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | NEW YORK | SNAP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | USDA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Thanks to Gov. Spanberger, Crime in Virginia Is Out of Control

Thanks to Gov. Spanberger, Crime in Virginia Is Out of Control

Amy Curtis
President Trump Just Banned Three Outlets From the White House

President Trump Just Banned Three Outlets From the White House

Matt Vespa
Montana Dem Sam Forstag Scrubs Campaign Website of Progressive Endorsements

Montana Dem Sam Forstag Scrubs Campaign Website of Progressive Endorsements

Joe Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos