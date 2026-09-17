DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Insane Woman Calls Man a 'Zionist Pig' at NYC Gym

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 17, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
Insane Woman Calls Man a 'Zionist Pig' at NYC Gym
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Imagine going to the gym for a workout when a crazy lady begins hurling antisemitic insults at you. This person knows nothing about you, yet you’re trying to do sets and get smeared as a “Zionist pig.” It’s common for Jewish people to be targeted because the Left and their media allies writ large have brainwashed their supporters into believing a genocide is being committed in Gaza. That’s false. If a comedian like Bill Maher can understand the fog of war here, so can the average supposed informed voter who sides with the Democrats.

Advertisement

We’ve talked about how white liberal women are Western Civilization’s biggest threat. That’s not untrue, but leftist Asian women are a close second.  They, too, are hyperemotional and aggressive on a host of social issues. They, too, think America is racist and hasn’t moved past Reconstruction. I would chuck them into the meatgrinder as well, and that’s who attacked this man at Chelsea Piers Flatiron. So, please meet Yuen Lee, who works for KPMG. This verbal assault was totally unprovoked, by the way (via NY Post):

“You’re just recording me. You’re not doing anything with that. I didn’t say anything about you, you called me a Zionist,” said the man recording the video, which had racked up more than 2.5 million views on X as of Thursday. 

“This man came up to me to comment on my outfit today –” the woman said as she appeared to be wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh tied around her waist.

In the video, the unidentified man said, “You called me a Zionist pig, you don’t even know anything about me.”

“I actually do, I read books, I’m actually highly educated!” the woman replied.

“Okay, what did you call me?” the man asked.

“A Zionist pig,” the woman said. “Racist, you’re a racist.”

“Just because I’m white, I’m racist?” the man replied.

“No!” the woman said as she walked away.

Recommended
The Fantasy House of Mark Carney Victor Davis Hanson How Are We Doing With the Midterms Seven Weeks Out? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“I read books” is quite the line to defend your racism, lady. 

Get a life and touch grass, you stupid b*tch. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | BILL MAHER | GAZA | JUDAISM | PRO-PALESTINIAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Fantasy House of Mark Carney

The Fantasy House of Mark Carney

Victor Davis Hanson
How Are We Doing With the Midterms Seven Weeks Out?

How Are We Doing With the Midterms Seven Weeks Out?

Kurt Schlichter
Could the Kennedy Center Be Demolished? What We Know Right Now.

Could the Kennedy Center Be Demolished? What We Know Right Now.

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos