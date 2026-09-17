Insane Woman Calls Man a 'Zionist Pig' at NYC Gym

Imagine going to the gym for a workout when a crazy lady begins hurling antisemitic insults at you. This person knows nothing about you, yet you’re trying to do sets and get smeared as a “Zionist pig.” It’s common for Jewish people to be targeted because the Left and their media allies writ large have brainwashed their supporters into believing a genocide is being committed in Gaza. That’s false. If a comedian like Bill Maher can understand the fog of war here, so can the average supposed informed voter who sides with the Democrats.

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We’ve talked about how white liberal women are Western Civilization’s biggest threat. That’s not untrue, but leftist Asian women are a close second. They, too, are hyperemotional and aggressive on a host of social issues. They, too, think America is racist and hasn’t moved past Reconstruction. I would chuck them into the meatgrinder as well, and that’s who attacked this man at Chelsea Piers Flatiron. So, please meet Yuen Lee, who works for KPMG. This verbal assault was totally unprovoked, by the way (via NY Post):

“You’re just recording me. You’re not doing anything with that. I didn’t say anything about you, you called me a Zionist,” said the man recording the video, which had racked up more than 2.5 million views on X as of Thursday. “This man came up to me to comment on my outfit today –” the woman said as she appeared to be wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh tied around her waist. In the video, the unidentified man said, “You called me a Zionist pig, you don’t even know anything about me.” “I actually do, I read books, I’m actually highly educated!” the woman replied. “Okay, what did you call me?” the man asked. “A Zionist pig,” the woman said. “Racist, you’re a racist.” “Just because I’m white, I’m racist?” the man replied. “No!” the woman said as she walked away.

Meet Yuen Lee, an assurance manager at KPMG.



Earlier today, she was filmed calling a Jewish man a “Zionist pig” at Chelsea Piers Flatiron.



Imagine being one of her Jewish colleagues at @KPMG. pic.twitter.com/FzgzFRtcr3 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 16, 2026

this gym is a block from my office, hopefully @ChelseaPiersNYC can cancel her membership, nobody needs to hear this while working out https://t.co/jUnEjJjZkR — Shai Goldman (@shaig) September 16, 2026

“I read books” is quite the line to defend your racism, lady.

Get a life and touch grass, you stupid b*tch.

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