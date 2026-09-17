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Lindsay Clancy Juror’s Take on What Justice Looks Like for the Murdered Children Is Beyond Appalling

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 17, 2026 7:00 AM
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Lindsay Clancy Juror’s Take on What Justice Looks Like for the Murdered Children Is Beyond Appalling
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

I’m tired, man. These women are crazy. The more they talk, the more I think the lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is a hero. It’s nuts. It’s all-around nuts. Child murder has not just been rationalized and trivialized here but has been used as a springboard for a mental health dialogue. No. And one said that a spotlight on this issue would serve as justice for Clancy’s three dead kids, whom she murdered with exercise bands in January 2023. 

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Postpartum depression and psychosis are real, but most women don’t kill their kids. Now, with social media, we’re seeing those who obviously think about it. The Plymouth County DA should refile charges. 

Meanwhile, we’re learning that the lone juror could be a devout Catholic Haitian immigrant named Michael Desronvil, who reportedly broke his silence and said he made his decision based on the evidence. That being, Clancy killed her kids and should be held accountable.

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News Topics CATHOLIC CHURCH | CRIME | HAITI | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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