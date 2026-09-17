Lindsay Clancy Juror’s Take on What Justice Looks Like for the Murdered Children Is Beyond Appalling

I’m tired, man. These women are crazy. The more they talk, the more I think the lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is a hero. It’s nuts. It’s all-around nuts. Child murder has not just been rationalized and trivialized here but has been used as a springboard for a mental health dialogue. No. And one said that a spotlight on this issue would serve as justice for Clancy’s three dead kids, whom she murdered with exercise bands in January 2023.

Advertisement

Lindsay Clancy juror cries about how the real justice for the murdered Clancy children should be change to the healthcare system and postpartum care.



“If something good and positive can come out of all of this sadness, then that is justice for those children.”… — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 16, 2026

Lindsay Clancy juror says the mostly-female jury viewed the case as an important opportunity to advance feminism: “We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women…” pic.twitter.com/YYwFXK6vh0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 14, 2026

Postpartum depression and psychosis are real, but most women don’t kill their kids. Now, with social media, we’re seeing those who obviously think about it. The Plymouth County DA should refile charges.

Meanwhile, we’re learning that the lone juror could be a devout Catholic Haitian immigrant named Michael Desronvil, who reportedly broke his silence and said he made his decision based on the evidence. That being, Clancy killed her kids and should be held accountable.

Looks like the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case, Michael Desronvil, is a Black Catholic. https://t.co/laG0fb6eIs — Nate Tinner-Williams (@natemup) September 16, 2026

🔥🚨 BREAKING — The Lone male holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case has been positively identified as Michael Desronvil, a Catholic and conservative.



He says he voted guilty because of the evidence. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were killed by Clancy using Exercise bands. She… pic.twitter.com/t0uLfwiYbF — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 16, 2026

BREAKING: The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has broken his silence, saying eight fellow jurors behaved like “activists” who wanted her found not guilty on Day 1.



Michael Desronvil said he concluded Clancy was guilty based on the evidence presented in court. pic.twitter.com/IjXLgMwBSX — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 16, 2026

The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, Catholic juror Michael Desronvil, has come forward alleging that eight of his fellow jurors acted like activists, attempting to persuade the jury to find Clancy not guilty from day one.



Desronvil said he ultimately concluded… pic.twitter.com/TzP8JbaygV — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) September 16, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.