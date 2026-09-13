Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized Days After Unveiling at TPUSA HQ

A statue of Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Arizona has been vandalized days after it was unveiled.

Kirk was fatally shot a year ago on Sept. 10, 2025, at a college campus in Utah, where the 31-year-old urged students to prove him wrong.

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Instead, a leftist student killed Kirk because that man couldn’t beat Kirk with words. The shooter made Kirk's wife, Erika, a widow and took a father from Kirk's kids.

Turning Point USA unveiled the statue to honor Charlie's legacy, but the Left couldn't handle that.

This morning we woke up to radical criminals vandalizing our Headquarters.



Crossing over Charlie’s face, scratching out Jesus and the Cross & spraying red paint on his neck.



This isn’t the country we want to live in.



Arizona is not Gotham. pic.twitter.com/bwCxMdnCGY — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 13, 2026

I am here now— God Bless the Police as they investigate the violent thugs who did this.



We are ready to clean as soon as they release the scene.



I hope this is a wake up call for conservatives.



If Arizona becomes California like this, we lose America. https://t.co/PHLntnfAMr — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 13, 2026

The battles we’re fighting are not merely between right and left anymore, but so obviously between good & evil.



Pray for our country today. https://t.co/lD8ZFZEuZd — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) September 13, 2026

We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable.



But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical. The incident happened in the… pic.twitter.com/LSUJn9vYv4 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2026





These disgusting people are so consumed by hatred that they have completely lost all sense of humanity and decency.



Vandalizing the statue of a man who was assassinated is not activism. It is not courage. It is not resistance. It is cowardly, evil and deranged.



You did not… https://t.co/UWAxwEEXXT — Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) September 13, 2026

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk statue vandalized in BLOOD RED paint



The cameras are all over our gate, and the perpetrators WILL be brought to swift justice https://t.co/lYoasq9hYd pic.twitter.com/9nYOqf7lk3 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2026

TPUSA unveils bronze Charlie Kirk statue one year after Charlie’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/0UEo9pMbgM — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) September 10, 2026

Charlie Kirk statue vandalized outside TPUSA's Phoenix HQ days after it was unveiled https://t.co/33Kim93GOZ pic.twitter.com/ctTLc3HDGL — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2026

Wow. The newly unveiled statue of Charlie Kirk at @TPUSA HQ has already been vandalized with red paint. So sickening. We cannot coexist with this evil. pic.twitter.com/4MX2G6elLQ — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) September 13, 2026

Truly abhorrent. The Charlie Kirk statue that was just unveiled at Turning Point’s HQ was vandalized overnight with red paint.



The young people who work at Turning Point don’t deserve this, Charlie’s family doesn’t deserve this, his friends don’t deserve this. The left is… https://t.co/Q19WLfq9Kh — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) September 13, 2026

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BREAKING: Charlie Kirk’s statue outside Turning Point’s headquarters in Arizona has been vandalized with red paint.



This is sick. pic.twitter.com/0ECqTCfICI — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 13, 2026

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk statue VANDALIZED with BLOOD RED PAINT pic.twitter.com/hZdEFA3osB — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 13, 2026

It took just 3 days for the left to vandalize a memorial statue for Charlie.



I refuse to coexist with a group that celebrates an assassination. pic.twitter.com/SgI0pBWAKL — Bo (@Bodittle) September 13, 2026

Three days.

That's how long the memorial statue of Charlie Kirk stood at TPUSA headquarters before someone vandalized it.



Charlie was murdered.

His memorial isn't even permitted dignity.



You don't have to agree with a man's politics to leave a memorial to an assassinated… https://t.co/qMfCeagQR6 — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) September 13, 2026

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