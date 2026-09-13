Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized Days After Unveiling at TPUSA HQ

A statue of Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Arizona has been vandalized days after it was unveiled.
Kirk was fatally shot a year ago on Sept. 10, 2025, at a college campus in Utah, where the 31-year-old urged students to prove him wrong.
Instead, a leftist student killed Kirk because that man couldn’t beat Kirk with words. The shooter made Kirk's wife, Erika, a widow and took a father from Kirk's kids.
Turning Point USA unveiled the statue to honor Charlie's legacy, but the Left couldn't handle that.
This morning we woke up to radical criminals vandalizing our Headquarters.— Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 13, 2026
Crossing over Charlie’s face, scratching out Jesus and the Cross & spraying red paint on his neck.
This isn’t the country we want to live in.
Arizona is not Gotham. pic.twitter.com/bwCxMdnCGY
I am here now— God Bless the Police as they investigate the violent thugs who did this.— Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 13, 2026
We are ready to clean as soon as they release the scene.
I hope this is a wake up call for conservatives.
If Arizona becomes California like this, we lose America. https://t.co/PHLntnfAMr
The battles we’re fighting are not merely between right and left anymore, but so obviously between good & evil.— Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) September 13, 2026
Pray for our country today. https://t.co/lD8ZFZEuZd
We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable.— Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2026
But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical. The incident happened in the… pic.twitter.com/LSUJn9vYv4
These disgusting people are so consumed by hatred that they have completely lost all sense of humanity and decency.— Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) September 13, 2026
Vandalizing the statue of a man who was assassinated is not activism. It is not courage. It is not resistance. It is cowardly, evil and deranged.
You did not… https://t.co/UWAxwEEXXT
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk statue vandalized in BLOOD RED paint— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 13, 2026
The cameras are all over our gate, and the perpetrators WILL be brought to swift justice https://t.co/lYoasq9hYd pic.twitter.com/9nYOqf7lk3
TPUSA unveils bronze Charlie Kirk statue one year after Charlie’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/0UEo9pMbgM— Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) September 10, 2026
Charlie Kirk statue vandalized outside TPUSA's Phoenix HQ days after it was unveiled https://t.co/33Kim93GOZ pic.twitter.com/ctTLc3HDGL— New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2026
Wow. The newly unveiled statue of Charlie Kirk at @TPUSA HQ has already been vandalized with red paint. So sickening. We cannot coexist with this evil. pic.twitter.com/4MX2G6elLQ— Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) September 13, 2026
Truly abhorrent. The Charlie Kirk statue that was just unveiled at Turning Point’s HQ was vandalized overnight with red paint.— Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) September 13, 2026
The young people who work at Turning Point don’t deserve this, Charlie’s family doesn’t deserve this, his friends don’t deserve this. The left is… https://t.co/Q19WLfq9Kh
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk’s statue outside Turning Point’s headquarters in Arizona has been vandalized with red paint.— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 13, 2026
This is sick. pic.twitter.com/0ECqTCfICI
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk statue VANDALIZED with BLOOD RED PAINT pic.twitter.com/hZdEFA3osB— Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 13, 2026
It took just 3 days for the left to vandalize a memorial statue for Charlie.— Bo (@Bodittle) September 13, 2026
I refuse to coexist with a group that celebrates an assassination. pic.twitter.com/SgI0pBWAKL
Three days.— Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) September 13, 2026
That's how long the memorial statue of Charlie Kirk stood at TPUSA headquarters before someone vandalized it.
Charlie was murdered.
His memorial isn't even permitted dignity.
You don't have to agree with a man's politics to leave a memorial to an assassinated… https://t.co/qMfCeagQR6
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