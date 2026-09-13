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Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized Days After Unveiling at TPUSA HQ

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 13, 2026 4:00 PM
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Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized Days After Unveiling at TPUSA HQ
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

A statue of Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Arizona has been vandalized days after it was unveiled. 

Kirk was fatally shot a year ago on Sept. 10, 2025, at a college campus in Utah, where the 31-year-old urged students to prove him wrong. 

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Instead, a leftist student killed Kirk because that man couldn’t beat Kirk with words. The shooter made Kirk's wife, Erika, a widow and took a father from Kirk's kids. 

Turning Point USA unveiled the statue to honor Charlie's legacy, but the Left couldn't handle that. 

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News Topics ARIZONA | CHARLIE KIRK | UTAH
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