Trump Made Sure to Deliver Remarks on the One-Year Anniversary of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during one of his signature question-and-answer forums, open to all. Many of these interactions on college campuses became intense, but Kirk, never undaunted by the hostile environment, always upheld the principle that when we stop talking, bad things happen. Not every conversation went well during his time doing this, but it did something that shook the Left to its core: it broke their monopoly on thought within these institutions. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is currently on trial.

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Here’s what Trump said during his address to attendees at the GOP’s midterm convention speech in Dallas last night:

Trump honors Charlie Kirk with his widow, Erika, in attendance:



"We will not let them win. And in Charlie's honor, I just want to say we love you, Charlie and Erika." pic.twitter.com/8PW0jzO5dF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2026

President Trump on tomorrow being one year since Charlie Kirk was assassinated...



"So exactly one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth. What shocked millions of Americans… pic.twitter.com/MyTU9oZE05 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2026

So exactly one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth. What shocked millions of Americans was not only the fact that Charlie was murdered, as bad as it was, but also how many people made an excuse for it or cheered for it. They were cheering some people, sick people. For a brief moment, the mask came off the radical left, and you saw what they were really all -- all about. And now, those same people are trying to get power over you in this election, and they are all voting Democrat, okay? They're all voting -- every one of them. And you can't let it happen. We will not let them win. And in Charlie's honor, I just want to say we love you, Charlie

Keep having conversations. Keep talking. Keep calling out the far-left.

And yes, there will be lefty people doing disgusting things today (via Fox News):

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) will be hosting a memorial for its founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed at Utah Valley University (UVU), on the first anniversary of his death, and a student group is planning a protest. […] According to The Salt Lake Tribune, UVU’s Students for a Democratic Society club opposes the memorial and is planning to protest it Thursday evening before the TPUSA event begins. The group penned an open letter to campus administration that has reportedly been signed by more than 600 people. "We, students of UVU, strongly condemn the decision to hand over our campus to TPUSA on September 10. As we approach the anniversary of this tragic event, it should be made clear that many of us will be further negatively affected by allowing TPUSA to occupy our campus on that day," students said in the open letter addressed to the campus administration. "By closing the campus for the entire day ‘to provide time and space’ and emailing all students with details about the far-right political event hosted at our UCCU Center, President Anderson has aligned himself with the interests of Charlie Kirk’s openly racist and antagonistic organization, which intends to use a narrative of victimhood to provide cover for its campaign to advance chauvinistic and divisive ideas within our university."

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To have a meltdown over this once again shows we’re dealing with sick and very unserious people.

🚨 UPDATE: Utah Valley University will not hold classes Thursday, September 10th, the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination



Predictably, leftists are furious.



The right move 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5mmeqsbhOI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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