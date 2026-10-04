Man Who Tried to Run Over Maine Reporter Has Been Identified and Arrested

Maine Wire reporter Joe Sokol captured the moment he was nearly run down by a crazed motorist this week. Sokol was doing a segment across the street from a methadone clinic that’s received $25 million in taxpayer dollars. A driver pulled up, recognized him, and berated him for violating people’s privacy.

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Sokol was not violating anyone’s privacy, as he was not on the clinic’s property and was recording on a public street. Sokol said the driver might be intoxicated as he pulled away, but the suspect then made a U-turn and tried to run down the journalist. It’s all on film.

Some lunatic just attempted to murder our reporter @iAmJoeSokol. We have the entire chilling interaction on camera. We will take all necessary actions to demand justice. https://t.co/Iwlpf3BWIx — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 1, 2026

Official statement on the murder attempt against our reporter: https://t.co/Rwf60w0Vv7 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 1, 2026

Meet Ryan Hayward, who faces “reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon” and other charges.

BREAKING: AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE: Ryan Hayward has been arrested and charged with: -Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon -Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon -Driving to endanger -Violating conditions of release https://t.co/hZyiKEQ2Dc — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 2, 2026

UPDATE: Ryan Hayward has been ARRESTED after he attempted to run over @TheMaineWire reporter Joe Sokol with his car. He has been charged with multiple crimes, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger. https://t.co/6bgQc1RXKc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2026

Sokol got his tags as he sped off. It was only a matter of time.

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