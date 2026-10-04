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Man Who Tried to Run Over Maine Reporter Has Been Identified and Arrested

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 04, 2026 12:01 AM
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Man Who Tried to Run Over Maine Reporter Has Been Identified and Arrested
Screenshot via X/@TheMaineWire

Maine Wire reporter Joe Sokol captured the moment he was nearly run down by a crazed motorist this week. Sokol was doing a segment across the street from a methadone clinic that’s received $25 million in taxpayer dollars. A driver pulled up, recognized him, and berated him for violating people’s privacy. 

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Sokol was not violating anyone’s privacy, as he was not on the clinic’s property and was recording on a public street. Sokol said the driver might be intoxicated as he pulled away, but the suspect then made a U-turn and tried to run down the journalist. It’s all on film.

Meet Ryan Hayward, who faces “reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon” and other charges. 

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Sokol got his tags as he sped off. It was only a matter of time. 

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News Topics CRIME | LIBS OF TIKTOK | MAINE | VIDEO
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