Russian Hacker Extradited From Georgia in Massive Bank Fraud Scheme

Sergei Anatolyevich Filimonov, 36, a Russian national and web developer who was allegedly involved in a transnational cyber‑fraud conspiracy responsible for large‑scale bank account takeover activity, was arraigned Friday in the Northern District of Georgia after being extradited from the Republic of Georgia.

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Filimonov was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 4, 2025, for charges relating to a credential‑harvesting and bank‑fraud operation that targeted victims across the United States.

Court documents say that Filimonov and his co‑conspirators executed a sophisticated scheme involving spoofed domains that mimicked the websites of federally insured financial institutions.

The conspirators purchased sponsored search‑engine links to divert unsuspecting banking customers to fraudulent login pages, where victims entered their credentials. The conspirators used the stolen credentials to access bank accounts, review account balances, and initiate unauthorized wire transfers to steal bank account funds.

🚨Fraud Defendant Extradited from Republic of Georgia



As alleged, this defendant and his co-conspirators executed a sophisticated scheme involving spoofed domains that mimicked the websites of federally insured financial institutions. The conspirators purchased sponsored… https://t.co/id2drCFmWP — Colin M. McDonald (@AAGMcDonald) September 8, 2026

The indictment also alleges that Filimonov developed and maintained online infrastructure supporting the operation, including interactive databases storing more than 5,000 stolen login credentials and software designed to capture and transmit sensitive authentication data.

Filimonov and his conspirators allegedly attempted to obtain millions of dollars from victim accounts, including accounts held by companies located in the Northern District of Georgia.

In connection with the charged scheme, the Department of Justice previously seized the domain, web3adspanels.org, which operated as a backend server storing stolen credentials harvested from fraudulent banking websites. The seized backend database contained thousands of compromised credentials, including those belonging to victims located in the Northern District of Georgia.

Filimonov is charged with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud; access device fraud conspiracy; multiple counts of bank and wire fraud; possession of unauthorized access devices; possession of device‑making equipment; effecting transactions with unauthorized access devices; and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum penalty of 175 years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham of the FBI Atlanta Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is investigating the case.

Senior Counsel Brian Mund of the Justice Department’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Morris for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case. Substantial assistance was provided by former CCIPS Trial Attorney Jolee Porter and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Estonian Office of the Prosecutor General, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia, the Georgian Central Criminal Police Department, and the FBI Office of the Law Enforcement Attaché in Tbilisi.

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Since January 2025, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received more than 5,100 complaints reporting bank account takeover fraud, with reported losses exceeding $262 million. The public is encouraged to stay vigilant and to follow steps recommended by the FBI, including regularly monitoring financial accounts, using “Bookmarks” or “Favorites” for navigating to login websites and guarding against phishing attempts.

CCIPS investigates and prosecutes cybercrime and intellectual property (IP) crime in coordination with domestic and international law enforcement agencies, often with assistance from the private sector. Since 2020, CCIPS has secured the conviction of over 180 cyber and IP criminals, and court orders for the return of over $350 million in victim funds.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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