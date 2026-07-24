Two Georgia Men Plead Guilty in $550,000 New York Film Tax Credit Scam

Two Georgia men have pleaded guilty to using online tax preparation software to claim $550,000 in New York film tax credits.

Ryan Rugg, 28, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on July 22. Rugg faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Rugg’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 3:00 PM in Albany.

Advertisement

“We are committed to protecting taxpayers by ensuring that tax credits designed to create and maintain jobs are used lawfully,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes. “The Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division remains focused on combating fraud. We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to prevent financial crimes and uphold the public’s trust.”

Co-defendant Joshua Jordan, 37, of Tifton, previously pleaded guilty on March 26 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Jordan faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for wire fraud and a maximum of two years in prison to be served consecutively and a $250,000 fine for aggravated identity theft. In addition, Jordan faces up to five years of supervised release. Jordan’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3 at 3:00 PM in Albany.

"Financial fraud is far from a victimless crime. Schemes like this divert public resources, exploit stolen identities, and erode confidence in programs designed to benefit legitimate businesses and workers," said Thomas Clark, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Valdosta office. "The FBI and our partners will continue to aggressively investigate those who believe they can profit through deception and hold them accountable for their actions."

According to court documents and statements referenced in court, a New York State Department of Taxation and Finance investigator began looking into a potential fraud scheme on June 24, 2023, involving the submission of 22 New York State tax documents by 18 Georgia residents. The returns were flagged for several factors, including out-of-state residency, first-time filer status, and other indicators of fraud.

“Let this serve as a warning to any taxpayers considering lining their pockets for personal gain. The defendants repeatedly submitted fraudulent tax records attempting to steal funds that drive New York State’s creative economy,” said Amanda Hiller, New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner. “I commend the dedicated work of our NYS Tax Investigators and thank United States Attorney Keyes and his office for their partnership and diligent efforts in bringing tax criminals to justice.”

U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands is presiding over the case. There is no parole in the federal system.

A deep review of these records revealed that Jordan and Rugg committed a tax scheme to obtain fraudulent New York state tax refunds by falsely claiming film production and post-production tax credits. Investigators discovered that Jordan created an account in February 2023 with a tax preparation software company called Online Taxes, based in Missouri, which provides federal and state online tax preparation and electronic filing for individual taxpayers.

Advertisement

Jordan and Rugg admitted to filing, or helping others file, New York film tax credits for individuals who had never worked in New York and had not produced or incurred any cost producing film or television shows in New York. For example, Jordan admitted to filing a fraudulent tax return for S.B. on April 18, 2023, using the Online Taxes software. The preparation and submission of this document required Jordan to give S.B.’s Social Security number and other identifying information on the required forms without lawful authority to do so. On May 4, 2023, Jordan called the New York tax department line, pretending to be S.B. and requesting information on his fraudulent tax return. The fraudulent return filed on S.B.’s behalf yielded a return of $49,772 paid out by the state of New York.

In total, Jordan and Rugg fraudulently obtained or attempted to obtain more than $550,000 as part of this conspiracy.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Advertisement

The FBI Atlanta’s Valdosta Resident Agency and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Daniels is prosecuting the case for the Government.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.