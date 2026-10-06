DHS Officials Expose Cartel Plot to Abduct Border Patrol Agents

With border security and crackdowns on narco-terrorists at record levels for the Trump administration, cartel leaders are now threatening to kidnap federal agents, DHS officials say.

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#BREAKING: Cartel threatens to kidnap federal agents at the Texas border, DHS alert says. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 6, 2026

#EXCLUSIVE: The cartel is threatening to kidnap federal agents and officers at the Texas southern border according to an internal alert obtained through DHS sources. The alert says a known “alien smuggler” is planning to smuggle multiple illegal immigrants from Colombia and Venezuela into the United States— “Initial reporting indicates that the purpose of this operation may include attempts to target and kidnap CBP law enforcement personnel within the Presidio and El Paso areas of operation." Via @CBP, “CBP maintains proactive intelligence on all foreign actors that are a threat to the homeland. All relevant information is diligently vetted with appropriate partners to determine validity. The specific tactics, procedures, and methods CBP uses to mitigate these threats and ensure the safety of CBP personnel and equities is robust. CBP does not comment on these methods to ensure the continued safety of our interests and the American Homeland.” — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 6, 2026

A report from NewsNation’s Ali Bradley states that an “alien smuggler” has plans to embed narco-terrorists from Columbia and Venezuela with the objective of abducting Border Patrol personnel from El Paso and Presidio.

Customs and Border Patrol indicated that they are maintaining “proactive intelligence on all foreign actors that are a threat to the homeland” and are vetting the veracity of the reported threat.

Kinetic strikes against cartel drug operations from Venezuela and Columbia have been a prime target for the U.S. military since Trump assumed office. Numerous strikes against cartel assets have been shared by the military on social media, with the most recent being shared just two days ago.

On October 4, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists. @DeptofWar — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) October 5, 2026

Four narco-terrorists were killed in the latest operation.

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