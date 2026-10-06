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DHS Officials Expose Cartel Plot to Abduct Border Patrol Agents

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 06, 2026 9:00 PM
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DHS Officials Expose Cartel Plot to Abduct Border Patrol Agents
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

With border security and crackdowns on narco-terrorists at record levels for the Trump administration, cartel leaders are now threatening to kidnap federal agents, DHS officials say.

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A report from NewsNation’s Ali Bradley states that an “alien smuggler” has plans to embed narco-terrorists from Columbia and Venezuela with the objective of abducting Border Patrol personnel from El Paso and Presidio.

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Customs and Border Patrol indicated that they are maintaining “proactive intelligence on all foreign actors that are a threat to the homeland” and are vetting the veracity of the reported threat.

Kinetic strikes against cartel drug operations from Venezuela and Columbia have been a prime target for the U.S. military since Trump assumed office. Numerous strikes against cartel assets have been shared by the military on social media, with the most recent being shared just two days ago.

Four narco-terrorists were killed in the latest operation.

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | BORDER SECURITY | CARTELS | DHS
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