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Foreign-Born Population Drops 2.9 Million in First Decline Since 1930s

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 05, 2026 7:30 PM
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Foreign-Born Population Drops 2.9 Million in First Decline Since 1930s
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The total foreign-born population in the U.S. dropped by 2.9 million from January 2025 to July 2026, according to data from the Center for Immigration Studies. 

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The Center studied the Current Population Survey, which tracks naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, long-term temporary visitors, and illegal immigrants.

The Center estimates that the illegal alien population might have dropped by 2.3 million, from 15.8 million in January 2025 to 13.5 million in July 2026. The change counts new arrivals as well as those who were deported, voluntarily left, were legalized, and died of natural causes. 

The Center found that the drop in foreign-born population was negative for the first time since the 1930s. 

The drop was preceded by an 8.3 million increase in the foreign-born population during the COVID-19 era under the leadership of former President Joe Biden. 

Survey data said that only 44 percent of the decline in foreign-born people was workers, while the rest were elderly, children, and non-workers. 

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | DHS | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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