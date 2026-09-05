Foreign-Born Population Drops 2.9 Million in First Decline Since 1930s

The total foreign-born population in the U.S. dropped by 2.9 million from January 2025 to July 2026, according to data from the Center for Immigration Studies.

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The Center studied the Current Population Survey, which tracks naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, long-term temporary visitors, and illegal immigrants.

The Center estimates that the illegal alien population might have dropped by 2.3 million, from 15.8 million in January 2025 to 13.5 million in July 2026. The change counts new arrivals as well as those who were deported, voluntarily left, were legalized, and died of natural causes.

The Center found that the drop in foreign-born population was negative for the first time since the 1930s.

"The total foreign-born population declined 2.9 million from January 2025 to July 2026... The huge recent decline in the foreign-born population indicates that net migration to the United States was negative in the last year and a half for the first time since the 1930s." pic.twitter.com/Wryd70Mtt6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 3, 2026

The drop was preceded by an 8.3 million increase in the foreign-born population during the COVID-19 era under the leadership of former President Joe Biden.

Survey data said that only 44 percent of the decline in foreign-born people was workers, while the rest were elderly, children, and non-workers.

📉 NEW DATA: Since January 2025 when President Trump took office, data shows an unprecedented 2.9 MILLION DECLINE in the foreign-born population — naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, long-term temporary visitors, and illegal immigrants.https://t.co/UJQWD7qcjP — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 3, 2026

We sealed the border and are getting illegal immigrants the hell out of our country. https://t.co/3Ef8NZEgFK — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 5, 2026

The first sustained negative migration in 100 years, and picking up speed. The midterms is your chance to either press the accelerator or to let the Democrats smash the brake. You still control your destiny. Never blackpill. https://t.co/Qb6YAfrdoP — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 5, 2026

Don't let blackpillers tell you nothing good is happening.



There are 2.9 MILLION fewer foreign born individuals in the U.S. now than 18 months ago. https://t.co/ivdudoklei — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 3, 2026

🚨NEW: Census Bureau Survey Shows Foreign-Born Population Down 2.9 Million Over Last 18 Months:



"The total foreign-born population declined 2.9 million from January 2025 to July 2026... The huge recent decline in the foreign-born population indicates that net migration to the… pic.twitter.com/BwZ4NOW0Vf — Morse Report (@MorseReport) September 3, 2026

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"If the immigration crackdown continues at its current pace, the US will see a reduction of approximately 15.3 million in its foreign-born population by the end of President Trump’s second term."



Turn that dial up to 11, boys. Lets go! https://t.co/cWte9Jql6m — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanDHaimMD) September 4, 2026

This is incredible…



Since Trump took office the foreign-born population is down ~2.8 million, with ~85% being illegal immigrants.



In 2025, the United States had negative net immigration for the first time in 50+ years. pic.twitter.com/11zkhp2o9e — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 5, 2026

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