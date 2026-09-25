SCOTUS Blocks Missouri's GOP-Favored Map, Reinstates 2022 Lines for Midterms

The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed a lower court order requiring Missouri to use its 2025 Congressional map in the November election.

In 2025, the Missouri Legislature enacted a new congressional redistricting map that favored Republicans. Earlier in September, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the 2025 redistricting map won’t take effect until after voters approve it in the 2026 election.

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Now, SCOTUS has blocked Missouri's new map.

“In short, as a matter of state law, the 2022 map – not the 2025 map – must be used in the 2026 Congressional election,” the order said.

Previously, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Missouri to reinstate the GOP-friendly maps.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court stayed lower court orders requiring Missouri to use its 2025 congressional map in November, allowing the state to continue using its 2022 map. The Court cited its earlier stay and concerns about changing election rules after voting has begun. pic.twitter.com/5NbgVPWRjr — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) September 25, 2026

Supreme Court issues emergency order making clear Missouri CANNOT use the GOP's favored congressional map for the midterms.



There are no noted dissents.



"In short, as a matter of state law, the 2022 map—not the 2025 map—must be used in the 2026 congressional election." pic.twitter.com/E9gyzRARwX — Zach Schonfeld (@ZachASchonfeld) September 25, 2026

SCOTUS: “In short, as a matter of state law, the 2022 [Missouri] map—not the 2025 map—must be used in the 2026 congressional election.”



There are no noted dissents. https://t.co/u00dPBVDJf pic.twitter.com/hREVBFtvTf — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 25, 2026

BREAKING — The Supreme Court has again blocked Missouri from using its 7R-1D congressional map in the 2026 midterms, keeping the 2022 map in place.



🔴 Republicans: 6 (-1)

🔵 Democrats: 2 (+1) pic.twitter.com/jodKuLmm8g — VoteHub (@VoteHub) September 25, 2026

Breaking: The Supreme Court blocks Missouri from using the Redistricted 7R-1D congressional map in the 2026 midterms for a 3rd time.



Map That Will Be Used For 2026:

🔴 Republicans: 6 (-1)

🔵 Democrats: 2 (-1)



(+/- vs Redistricted Map) pic.twitter.com/CgeXyYb9Uv — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) September 25, 2026





🚨 THE SUPREME COURT JUST HANDED DEMOCRATS A HOUSE SEAT IN MISSOURI.



They blocked the state’s new 7R-1D map after Missourians already voted in primaries under those lines. Now a lot of people get different candidates on the general ballot. That is chaos dressed up as law.… https://t.co/PjJ3w1DgSD pic.twitter.com/dRI6fK3QgX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 25, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has officially BLOCKED Missouri from using their new 7R-1D Congressional map



Democrats will now regain a seat in the US House



This is UNACCEPTABLE. Missourians ALREADY voted in their primaries with the new maps, meaning they’ll now have… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 25, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: MISSOURI REDISTRICTING IS DEAD, Supreme Court strikes down 7R-1D map being used in the 2026 midterms



This REVERTS Missouri's map to 6R-2D DESPITE primaries already happening under the new map, AND mail-in ballots already going out in some locations! OUTRAGEOUS… pic.twitter.com/VYaAnzjWnq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2026

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