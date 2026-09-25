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SCOTUS Blocks Missouri's GOP-Favored Map, Reinstates 2022 Lines for Midterms

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 25, 2026 6:31 PM
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SCOTUS Blocks Missouri's GOP-Favored Map, Reinstates 2022 Lines for Midterms
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed a lower court order requiring Missouri to use its 2025 Congressional map in the November election. 

In 2025, the Missouri Legislature enacted a new congressional redistricting map that favored Republicans. Earlier in September, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the 2025 redistricting map won’t take effect until after voters approve it in the 2026 election. 

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Now, SCOTUS has blocked Missouri's new map

“In short, as a matter of state law, the 2022 map – not the 2025 map – must be used in the 2026 Congressional election,” the order said. 

Previously, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Missouri to reinstate the GOP-friendly maps. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | MISSOURI | REDISTRICTING | SUPREME COURT
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