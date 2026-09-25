There's Drama Surrounding the Estate of Dolly Parton

When Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, she left behind a tremendous legacy of music, her Imagination Library, her work with Dollywood, and other charitable causes. She also left behind a massive estate, and because nothing causes more drama than death and money — or death where a lot of money is on the line.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Dolly Parton's estate is no exception. The estate has gone to court to ask a judge to keep Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, away from Parton's business dealings and employees, alleging that Seaver threatened commit violence and to "destroy" his aunt's legacy and business empire.

You might remember that Seaver was the man who announced Parton's death last month.

Dolly Parton’s estate accuses the country music icon’s nephew of threatening to commit violence and destroy his aunt’s legacy and business empire in court filings and asks a judge to keep him away from its employees and business dealings. https://t.co/Bte9i5DJBl — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 23, 2026

Here's more:

Court documents filed in Nashville, Tennessee, offer the first signs of discord in a carefully managed estate process for one of the most beloved personalities in music and beyond. Bryan Seaver, who owns a company that provided Parton’s security detail and was handpicked by the star to announce her death from cancer last month, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment. The temporary restraining order request filed by She’s Alive, the entity that manages and protects Parton’s professional property and business, and other court documents, claims Seaver sent increasingly threatening messages over the last several weeks. She’s Alive is run by Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager. Last week, She’s Alive terminated Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services, saying his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable,” according to court documents.

Being mad at Seaver is the closest we will get to national unity this election cycle.

BREAKING



Dolly Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, has now filed for a restraining order against Dolly’s nephew, Bryan Seaver.



Seaver was the one Dolly entrusted with announcing her passing on video nearly a month ago.



Nozell alleges that since Dolly died, Seaver has been… pic.twitter.com/2C2B0aiCmo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 22, 2026

A Nashville judge has granted a temporary restraining order, according to Rolling Stone. Seaver and his company must stay 1,000 feet away from estate employees and partners, stay off state property, and stop "harassing or interfering."

Seaver was also reportedly fired from the security job, although he remains a beneficiary of the trust. He also denies the accusations, telling ABC News he has never threatened anyone and that the restraining order is a "publicity stunt."

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for October 7.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.