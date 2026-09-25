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Is This the Cringiest Courtroom Moment Ever for a Murder Trial?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 25, 2026 10:00 PM
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Is This the Cringiest Courtroom Moment Ever for a Murder Trial?
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Caleb Flynn, a former pastor and former American Idol contestant, is on trial for murder. He’s accused of shooting his wife twice in the back of the head, staging the scene as a break-in, and painting himself as the victim so he could be with his mistress. It’s a motive you’ve heard before, and this case is likely to be turned into a cheesy made-for-TV movie (via ABC News):

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The former mistress of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his wife in their bedroom and allegedly staging the crime scene to make it seem like an intruder broke into their home took to the stand again on Thursday, getting emotional at times as she spent hours reading messages shared between the two in the months leading up to his wife's death.

Caleb Flynn, 40, a former pastor who once appeared as a contestant on the 12th season of "American Idol," is on trial in Miami County, Ohio, for the murder of his 37-year-old wife, Ashley Flynn.

He called 911 in the early hours on Feb. 16 to report a burglary and shooting at the family's home in Tipp City, north of Dayton. He was arrested days after the shooting and was charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that Caleb Flynn shot his wife twice in the back of the head in bed while their two daughters were asleep in the house -- and manipulated the scene to make it seem as if someone broke into their home -- so that he could be with his mistress and appear to be a "victim."

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Flynn’s mistress, Alleigha Botner, read text messages between the two; it was bad, and then there was this AI song Flynn made for Botner, which was played for the court. It’s beyond cringeworthy. Everyone in the room had second-hand embarrassment, because what the hell is this? Botner also sang at a church service dressed as a bag of Cheetos. She also tried to hide her affair after the shooting, lying to the FBI in the process. 

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Flynn is on trial for aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. He faces life in prison if convicted. 

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | OHIO
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