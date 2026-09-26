Xi Jinping to Headline the Democrat Midterm Convention

Republicans just held their first-ever midterm convention. Democrats might wish they could schedule their own since the biggest star for the fastest-growing wing of their party will be in town — the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping.

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Of course, President Xi will be here for a summit with President Trump, who will use the meeting to advance American interests. But despite the handshakes and smiles, we must never forget that the Communist Chinese government is our enemy, and frankly, the enemy of its own citizens.

Yet if the Democratic Socialists have their way, the United States will end up looking a lot like China. Our liberties and way of life would vanish, at the mercy of the whims of a totalitarian state.

A few weeks ago, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) released their platform, and it’s eerily similar to the policies being pursued by your average 2026 Democrat. It’s terrifyingly clear that one of our two major parties is being swallowed — almost willingly — by Marxist ideology and political goals.

But don’t take my word for it. The DSA will tell you itself:

“Guarantee universal healthcare at no cost to individuals, including complete access to reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

”Demilitarize police departments, disempower police unions, and redirect funding to public services as steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system which protects the rich and jails the poor.”

“Stop gender violence and end policies that oppress bodily autonomy and intimate life, including patriarchal restrictions on abortion, childbirth and childraising, gender expression and transition, marriage, and divorce.”

“Abolish the Electoral College. Replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress…abolish the Senate.”

Xi Jinping didn’t need to read the DSA platform to recognize it, and there’s plenty he’d approve of. Centralized control of healthcare, industry and speech, paired with the steady erosion of individual rights in favor of state power, is modus operandi in Beijing.

The DSA used to cloak its positions in democratic language, but now they’re screaming the quiet part out loud and openly call for a Marxist government that is completely antithetical to the Constitution.

And the scariest part is this isn’t hypothetical. The DSA already has card-carrying members in halls of power, such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) and Rashida Tlaib (MI-12). There’s a whole slate of candidates running as Democrats who are just one election away from expanding this anti-American posse — Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Angie Nixon in Florida are running for U.S. Senate; Melat Kiros in Colorado, Claire Valdez and Darializa Chevalier in New York, Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania and Donavan McKinney in Michigan all seek U.S. House seats.

The DSA will tell you it will usher in an era of free housing, free healthcare, free food. Conveniently, they avoid explaining who’ll pay for all the “free,” except for some ambiguities about the billionaires paying their “fair” share.

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The more insidious danger is what happens to America when the utopian promises fail. Look no further than communist China. The Asian nation may appear modern and flourishing, but like all other societies that have embraced communism, only party bigwigs and the elites have tasted prosperity, and even those groups lost everything when their usefulness to the state ran out. Think of the Soviet Union. Cuba. North Korea. Pre-Trump Venezuela.

The amoral Marxists seek only power, and these nations unsurprisingly have no regard for human rights, freedom of speech or religion. If America turns toward socialism, none of the liberties we take for granted would survive.

America has been the freest, most prosperous nation on earth for much of its history. We’ve weathered the Revolution, the Civil War, two World Wars, the civil rights movement and emerged stronger each time. This is not the moment to trade that legacy for the DSA’s cheap promise of “free everything.”

If you’re a lifelong Democrat — news flash — your party doesn’t exist anymore. Are you really prepared to vote this November for a DSA candidate or one willing to welcome the DSA into the party to win a majority?

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Benjamin Franklin, asked in 1787 what the Constitutional Convention had created, answered: “A Republic, if you can keep it.”

So, as Xi Jinping represents the apex of communism’s broken promises, the DSA can keep its rock star. The rest of us would rather keep our republic.

Martha Jenkins is president of the National Federation of Republican Women.

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