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Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Restore Mail-Ballot Rules Before Midterms

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 03, 2026 7:00 PM
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Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Restore Mail-Ballot Rules Before Midterms
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow restrictions on mail-in ballots in an attempt to prevent illegal aliens from voting in the November midterm elections. 

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The elections will determine control of the House and Senate. 

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to ban non-citizens from registering to vote or voting in federal elections. Blue states have objected and sued over the rule, but the U.S. Supreme Court has approved large parts of the rule. 

The executive order would require states to submit mail-in voter lists to the U.S. Postal Service. The U.S. Postal Service would send absentee ballots to legitimate voters corroborated by the database.

The USPS’s final order would refuse to send mail ballots to eligible voters unless states submit their mail ballots and receive approval from the USPS in advance, the court document says. 

A judge has issued an injunction against the rule. Now, Justice Jackson set a Sept. 8 response deadline. 

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The document says that the Postal Service’s final rule requires states to upload the name, address, and barcode information of ballot mail in an online portal. 

The court document says that the rule imposes “reasonable preparation requirements” for election mail. 

“The Rule ensures that States remain responsible for determining voter eligibility and eligibility to vote by mail, and it does not dictate ballot content, mailing or receipt deadlines, or ballot-counting procedures,” the 48-page document says. 

The Department of Justice says that the USPS regulates mail, not elections. This rule would let states determine voter eligibility while ensuring that illegal aliens don't vote in a federal election, the document says. 

“The Rule ensures that States remain responsible for determining voter eligibility and eligibility to vote by mail, and it does not dictate ballot content, mailing or receipt deadlines, or ballot-counting procedures,” the document says. “The Rule thus plainly does not seize control of States’ administration of elections—it simply imposes reasonable preparation requirements for certain election-related mail.”

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VOTER ID
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