Little District Judge Lifts Injunction on Trump Mail-In Ballot Rule

This has been an underreported legal war, albeit an important one in the fight for election integrity: the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail-in ballots to states unless they turn over their respective voter rolls for verification. Non-citizens are on these rolls; some have even voted in elections. States that refuse will not be given ballots. As you could imagine, lawsuits from blue states were dumped like bags of ballots in Maricopa County.

Advertisement

Last week, the Supreme Court allowed major portions of the executive order to be implemented, though the provision allowing USPS to nix sending ballots to uncooperative states remained tied up until today. Given the Supreme Court ruling, the district judge lifted her order, allowing the full mail-in ballot order to be enforced (via the Hill):

Talwani said the voting-rights groups may have stronger standing arguments than the states whose injunction SCOTUS stayed, but she concluded SCOTUS’s ripeness reasoning still applies and “compelled” her to lift the injunction. — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) August 26, 2026

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday lifted a nationwide block on mail-in voting restrictions, temporarily clearing the way for the Trump administration to begin implementing them ahead of the November midterms. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted the Justice Department’s request to reconsider her earlier injunction in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that found a separate lawsuit challenging President Trump’s order was premature. “In sum, the court finds that, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. California, Plaintiff Organizations are not likely to prevail as to ripeness without amending their complaint to reflect the fact that a Final Rule has now issued,” Talwani wrote in a nine-page order. The case was brought by the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts and other voting-rights groups, which are seeking another block now that the U.S. Postal Service has finalized its rule. […] The rule, published Wednesday in the Federal Register, mandates that mail ballots have a unique logo and barcodes with an embedded ZIP code, among other specifications. It also requires state and local election officials to submit lists of eligible voters before the Postal Service will send ballots.

It’s a win, but more legal nonsense from the Left is coming.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.