Is There a Secret Mail-In Ballot System Operating in Defiance of Court Orders at the USPS?

Oh, here we go: more palace intrigue over the mail-in ballot battle between the Trump administration and the courts. President Trump signed an executive order requiring voter rolls to be verified before mail-in ballots were distributed. That’s the main one. Blue states objected; the courts went back and forth; the Supreme Court ruled that major portions of the order could take effect, but a district judge issued another injunction for two weeks.

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A hearing on a longer injunction is set for September 3, but we have a whistleblower at the United States Postal Service who says the agency is operating in defiance of court orders. It has a secret mail-in system that is apparently shoddy and could disrupt Election Day operations. This complaint was filed with Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-CT) office (via NYT):

🚨 Judge Indira Talwani has denied requests by the Trump administration and Republican-led states to pause her block on key parts of the new USPS mail-ballot rules, leaving the 14-day Temporary Restraining Order in place ahead of a Sept. 3 hearing on a longer-term injunction. pic.twitter.com/HuMXLe5Tvr — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) August 31, 2026

A U.S. Postal Service official has alleged that the agency is moving forward with a “secretive, rushed” effort to implement President Trump’s order exerting federal control over mail voting, despite a court order blocking those plans. The official filed a whistle-blower report, published on Tuesday morning by the office of Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, asserting that the “risky and haphazard” implementation of Mr. Trump’s order could lead to a “catastrophic failure” in the mail ballot system ahead of this year’s midterm elections. The report said that the agency had planned to complete the new digital system overseeing mail ballots by Sept. 1. “Potentially millions of American voters may not receive their mail-in ballot this election cycle in a timely manner, or at all,” the official said in the report, which was prepared with the assistance of Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit group that represents people seeking to expose potential lawbreaking. Speaking to reporters by phone on Monday, Mr. Blumenthal said of the report that “the main takeaway for me is that the Postal Service has designed a system to disenfranchise millions of Americans. One-third of all Americans cast their ballots by mail, and the U.S.P.S. puts all of their votes at risk.” A Postal Service official declined to comment on the record.

That’s not what’s happening, Dick. It’s not surprising that someone like you would lie, as you did about your tours in Vietnam, which never happened. Unless you’re unable to get to the polls, mail-in ballots should be limited, and only American citizens should be allowed to use them. We all know that with Democrats coddling illegal aliens, specifically through driver’s licenses, some were marked as U.S. citizens in the files and registered to vote. New Jersey has that problem. North Carolina discovered it had issues here — voter rolls should be verified every time.

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