Democrat Matt Dunlap Wants to Make So-Called 'Gender Affirming Care' a Constitutional Right

Democrats love to talk about rights. They say we have a right to "free" healthcare, "free" housing, "free" education, and even "free" food. Some go so far as to argue that we have a fundamental right to a "free" basic universal income, too, where we just get money from ... somewhere ... even if you do nothing to earn it or contribute to the system.

Advertisement

But when it comes to our actual rights, Democrats wage war on those. Freedom of religion? They're dragging Catholic nuns through the courts to try to force them to pay for abortions and birth control or abide by transgender policies. They've targeted Catholic priests with laws that break the seal of the Confessional. Second Amendment? In San Diego, Democrats made it cost-prohibitive to exercise that right, and they clamor for "common sense gun control" every time a trans person shoots up a school. Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wanted to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with a "right to healthcare."

The problem is: anything that requires the labor of another person is not a right. But that's a topic for another column.

Instead, Maine Democrat Matt Dunlap wants to amend our Constitution to protect a new "right" — the right to gender-denying, genital mutilation surgeries.

Maine Democrat Matt Dunlap wants to add gender mutilation surgeries to the Constitution:



“We may have to enshrine it in the Constitution…otherwise, we are prescribing disaster...and that includes gender-affirming care." pic.twitter.com/4KRTKRohco — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2026

"How would you protect access to necessary reproductive healthcare, including gender-affirming care and abortion care?" asked Erin Oberson, a labor and delivery nurse in Michigan.

"We may have to enshrine it in the Constitution at the end of the day," Dunlap replied. "I mean, it's under constant assault. We have the Dobbs decision, which has given states free rein to restrict access to these types of very necessary healthcare services. And, you know, there are just too many lessons, too many circumstances that I think these are decisions that ultimately can only be made by the people involved. By a woman, her family, her physicians, what the best course of action is. Otherwise, we are prescribing disaster ... and that includes gender-affirming care."

Simply incredible.

So we don't have a right to own guns or not pay for birth control, but leftists do have a right to kill their unborn child or mutilate their teenager.

I want to add millstones to the Constitution. https://t.co/QCijebxXyg — Grandpa Spikefish (@KSpikefish) September 24, 2026

A better idea.

A constitutional right to gender mutilation surgeries...



Now, the follow-up question, does this include minors?



*Vibes* tell me this is a bridge too far for most voters in CD 2. https://t.co/FWSCtYKsA8 — Lauren LePage (@lauren_e_lepage) September 25, 2026

This is a bridge too far with most Americans.

Literally insane https://t.co/u6XVKQ1xLs — #Islam is Evil | Wife Beaters & Gay Haters (@Death2Islam4USA) September 24, 2026

Advertisement

Literally.

These people have no idea what the Constitution is supposed to be for. The stupid and retarded Democrat party 🤦🏻‍♀️👇 https://t.co/k6dhqXfdEP — Xuan Vu (@Xnarkycritic) September 24, 2026

Oh, make no mistake. They know exactly what the Constitution is for: protecting rights. But only the rights Democrats like.

That's why they attack the First and the Second Amendments daily, but want to enshrine gender mutilation surgeries and the murder of unborn children in the same document.

The good news is, the two-thirds requirement to amend the Constitution would never be met. Most states will not vote in favor of adding such abhorrent procedures to the Constitution.

But that Dunlap said the quiet part out loud is very, very telling.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.