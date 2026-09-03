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Missouri Supreme Court Tosses New Congressional Map Before General Election

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 03, 2026 7:25 PM
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Missouri Supreme Court Tosses New Congressional Map Before General Election
AP Photo/David A. Lieb

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously tossed the state’s redistricting map that was used in the primaries. 

The Court ordered the state to return to its 2022 districts for the midterms. The state had adopted a new map that favored Republicans 7-1, but the court ordered the state to use a map that favored Republicans 6-2. 

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“HB 1 did not go into effect and will not go into effect unless and until approved by the voters,” the Court wrote. “The congressional redistricting the General Assembly established in 2022 remains in full force and effect for the November 2026 general election.”

President Donald Trump called the ruling "ridiculous."

Missouri Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway vowed to seek relief from the U.S. Supreme Court, Hanaway posted on X. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | MISSOURI | REDISTRICTING | SUPREME COURT
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