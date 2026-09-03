Missouri Supreme Court Tosses New Congressional Map Before General Election

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously tossed the state’s redistricting map that was used in the primaries.

The Court ordered the state to return to its 2022 districts for the midterms. The state had adopted a new map that favored Republicans 7-1, but the court ordered the state to use a map that favored Republicans 6-2.

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“HB 1 did not go into effect and will not go into effect unless and until approved by the voters,” the Court wrote. “The congressional redistricting the General Assembly established in 2022 remains in full force and effect for the November 2026 general election.”

President Donald Trump called the ruling "ridiculous."

🚨 The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the state’s new congressional map cannot be used in the November election, despite already being used in the primaries, and ordered a referendum on the map onto the ballot. Missouri must return to its 2022 districts. pic.twitter.com/lUayXCCnly — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) September 3, 2026

BREAKING: Missouri Supreme Court throws out the GOP’s 7-1 map that carved Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City district into three pieces, justices order Secretary of State to use the 6-2 map for the upcoming November election. Federal suits likely to follow. pic.twitter.com/yWx4tpPJgC — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) September 3, 2026

Missouri Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway vowed to seek relief from the U.S. Supreme Court, Hanaway posted on X.

“A republic, if you can keep it.” – Benjamin Franklin



Never before in American history has a court overturned a congressional map after a primary and before a general election. This unprecedented decision clearly violates federal law and has thrust our state into a full‑fledged… — Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway (@AGCHanaway) September 3, 2026

#BREAKING: The Missouri Supreme Court ruled the state constitution permits a referendum on a congressional redistricting map passed by the legislature.



The 2022 congressional map governs the November 2026 election. HB 1 takes effect only if voters approve it. pic.twitter.com/PMKeeuV443 — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) September 3, 2026

The court paused the 7R-1D map for 2026. It will go into effect for 2028 if voters approve it via referendum this fall



This will trigger federal litigation because it would likely mean the primaries would be held on 7R-1D map and the general election on the 6R-2D one https://t.co/T2WoAf72zS — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) September 3, 2026

🚨 The Missouri Supreme Court decides the referendum petition on the new Congressional maps is legal. The new maps will be up for voter approval this November, which means the election will use the old maps.@KMOXNews pic.twitter.com/5tmRc62JsH — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) September 3, 2026

The Missouri Supreme Court decision, overturning a congressional map between a primary in which voters chose candidates, and a general election, defies common sense and the rule of law. https://t.co/Jc39f9kMMr — Dr. Bob Onder (@BobOnderMO) September 3, 2026

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🚨Holy Moly, the Missouri Supreme Court issued a first-in-history opinion that risks creating chaos in Missouri. Missouri amended its election maps this year. It held primaries. Now, the Missouri Supreme Court is ordering the General Election to use *different* maps. This is wild pic.twitter.com/32UdAKqz8T — Eric W. (@EWess92) September 3, 2026

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