Jury Convicts KC Woman Who Stole Mother's Social Security for Years

A Kansas City, MO., woman was found guilty by a federal jury of stealing federal benefits.

Divianys Morales-Alvarez, 50, was found guilty of two counts of theft of government funds, one count of bank fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

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In 2024, the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General received a report that a retirement beneficiary living in Cuba was living in substandard conditions.

This beneficiary, R.A., had moved to Cuba upon her retirement in February of 2020.

The United States Treasury does not allow government payments to individuals living in Cuba; however, SSA was not made aware of R.A.’s move, so it continued to send her monthly benefits to her bank account in the United States on which her daughter, Morales-Alvarez, was a joint owner.

This successful prosecution is one of many federal fraud cases pursued under the leadership of President Donald Trump and through the establishment of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

From February 2020 to September 2024, SSA sent over $66,000 to that joint account. The defendant claimed she had sent $10,000 of those benefit payments in cash to Cuba to take care of her mother, who was suffering from dementia.

Although records show she did not travel to Cuba herself, she claimed to have sent R.A. many packages containing supplies and clothing with others who were traveling to Cuba. The evidence introduced at trial showed she sent approximately $1,600 and four to five packages containing clothes and supplies over those four years.

Morales-Alvarez spent the remaining funds on herself, including purchasing a vehicle and paying her delinquent real estate taxes.

Divianys Morales-Alvarez, 50, of A Kansas City, Mo., was found guilty by a federal jury for stealing federal benefits. https://t.co/5ZRHtpQlg1 — U.S. Attorney WDMO (@USAO_WDMO) August 18, 2026





While R.A. was living in Cuba, Morales-Alvarez also intercepted United States Treasury checks made payable to R.A. for tax refunds and credits. She forged her mother’s signature on the back of the checks, deposited them into the joint account, and then transferred the majority of the money to her own savings account. She spent that money on her own living expenses, including restaurants, online streaming services, and car repairs.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City deliberated for four hours before returning a guilty verdict on all four counts to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, ending a trial that began Monday, August 10.

Under federal statutes, Morales-Alvarez is subject to a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

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The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda K. Hanson and Patrick D. Daly. It was investigated by the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General.

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