Rep. Pramila Jayapal was roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey for her post about flying to Paris where she spent several days figuring out how to "combat oligarchy and excessive wealth and corporate greed." The optics alone are bad enough, but the lecture on greed is just off the charts.

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I’ve spent the past few days in Paris, first, at an int national summit to combat oligarchy and excessive wealth and corporate greed, and now working to rebuild relationships with leaders across the globe.



Democrats must work both domestically and with our international partners… pic.twitter.com/BzMR4zbIYN — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 23, 2026

"I've been here for the last couple of days because I was speaking at a global summit to fight oligarchy," Jayapal said. "It's the first global summit of its kind. It was here in Paris and here were people from all over the European Union as well as Africa, Latin America. It was really remarkable, everyone coming together to figure out how across borders, we fight the common enemies that we have: of the extreme wealth that has been accumulated by very few billionaires and massive companies, and how we make sure that we deliver for working people."

What a load of garbage.

Billionaires create wealth and jobs for working people, they pay taxes for schools and roads.

Which hotel did you fight the greedy oligarchy in — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 24, 2026

After flying to Paris.

"Now will somebody please tell that fascist waiter to fetch me another bottle of Veuve Clicquot." — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 24, 2026

Same vibes.

You took a private jet to Paris to discuss excessive wealth & greed? Really? https://t.co/S3dmgVHicM — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 24, 2026

Oh, the irony.

.@RepJayapal I asked your colleague @RoKhanna yesterday who paid for your trip to Paris to lecture the world about excessive wealth and corporate greed.



Who paid for your airfare, hotels, meals and other expenses? Did you fly economy or business class? Ever hear of Zoom?… https://t.co/WXil6YWeCt — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) November 24, 2026

Let's be real, we probably did. Somehow.

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