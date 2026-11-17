Lindsey Clancy killed her three children in January 2023 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She used exercise bands and then jumped out of a window, leaving her with injuries that have left her paralyzed from the waist down. It was a case where the conversation was about anything but the facts. We had jurors who said they wanted to use this case as a springboard for a larger discussion on mental health, specifically postpartum depression and mania. Others thought her ex-husband, Patrick, did it. We all knew the white female liberal Lululemon brigade was nuts — this showed the whole world.

Advertisement

Clancy wasn’t found not guilty by reason of insanity. It was a hung jury, and the judge has now tossed all of her defense attorney Kevin Reddington’s motions. A new trial is set for March 2027. We still don’t know whether the local district attorney wants to try her for first-degree murder again after Clancy’s double jeopardy motion was tossed (via NYT):

A judge has set a new trial date of March 29 for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman whose first trial for the deaths of her three young children ended with a deadlocked jury. Judge William Sullivan made the scheduling decision on Monday even though prosecutors have yet to reveal whether they plan to retry Ms. Clancy on first-degree murder charges, lesser charges or at all. But that they agreed to a spring trial date suggests that they intend to try Ms. Clancy for first-degree murder again. If prosecutors reduced the charges to second-degree murder or manslaughter, Ms. Clancy could avoid a second jury trial and have her fate decided by a judge instead. Jurors at Ms. Clancy’s first trial were unable to break their 11-to-1 deadlock after nearly 40 hours of deliberations, and the judge declared a mistrial in September.

Child murder shouldn’t be some fungible thing. Re-file the charges, Mr. DA.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.