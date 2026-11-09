Thomas Massie Files Articles of Impeachment on Pete Hegseth

Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) likely thought he was untouchable given his district. Hey, this wasn’t the first primary attempt to boot him, but the last one was also successful. He’s gone. So, the man obsessed with weird issues decides to leave his mark in the final weeks up on the Hill by filing articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. A vote is expected to be held on Wednesday (via CBS News):

🚨Massie is introducing his articles of impeachment against Hegseth now on the House floor >>

And here we go...and it's coming from the GOP side of the aisle.

Rep. Thomas Massie on Monday introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with members of both parties frustrated with his handling of the war with Iran and Republicans reeling from their defeats in the midterm elections.

Lawmakers are returning to Capitol Hill on Monday to reconvene for the final weeks of the GOP-controlled Congress, and Republican leaders could be forced to bring an impeachment resolution up for a vote within days.

Even before the midterm elections highlighted voters' concerns about the war in Iran and its impact on the cost of living, the push to impeach Hegseth was underway in Congress. Massie, a Kentucky Republican who has broken with the administration on a number of fronts over the past year, introduced articles of impeachment against the defense secretary in September. House GOP leaders recessed the chamber early, pushing off a vote on the issue until November.

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In a 34-page impeachment resolution with eight articles, Massie accused Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors. Three articles accuse him of abusing the powers of the Department of Defense by waging war against Iran without congressional authorization.

Massie also alleged that in the conflict, Hegseth ignored laws that minimize civilian casualties, citing the strike on an Iranian school earlier this year. Another impeachment article points to the Pentagon's boat strikes in the Caribbean, while one cites the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Another centers on free speech and the Pentagon's scrutiny of Sen. Mark Kelly after he was among a group of lawmakers who released a video calling on service members to "refuse illegal orders."