Tom Kean Jr. Gets Trounced by Democrat Rebecca Bennett

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is beloved in his home district, but it’s also changing. Democrats found a good candidate in Rebecca Bennett, and she will be the next member of Congress from New Jersey’s 7th District. This was one of the most competitive races in the country, and Bennett won handily with nearly 60 percent of the vote. Kean was absent for much of the cycle, dealing with a health issue that kept him away from Congress. He did return, but it was too late. Overall, his health emergency was handled poorly.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Rebecca Bennett wins the NJ US House 7 General Election #DecisionMade: 9:46 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/8oMAjY0AhL https://t.co/d8eYHum4A8 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Confirmed that Tom Kean, Jr. has called Rebecca Bennett to concede in NJ-7. — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 4, 2026

BREAKING: Democrat Rebecca Bennett wins U.S. House race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, NBC News projects. https://t.co/ttUGRwlO8b https://t.co/Z7ziwxn5rJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. who faced criticism this year after a mysterious monthslong absence from Congress, is defeated by Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett, NBC News projects. https://t.co/OChSvB7tTN — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026

Was this the nail in the coffin? I don’t think so — I think New Jersey Democrats and squishy Republicans in Westfield decided to rebel, and they did. In 2024, Kean beat Democrat Sue Altman 51-46.

Folks, I don't need to tell you this, but this is a terrible, terrible night.

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