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Tom Kean Jr. Gets Trounced by Democrat Rebecca Bennett

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 03, 2026 10:00 PM
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Tom Kean Jr. Gets Trounced by Democrat Rebecca Bennett
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Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is beloved in his home district, but it’s also changing. Democrats found a good candidate in Rebecca Bennett, and she will be the next member of Congress from New Jersey’s 7th District. This was one of the most competitive races in the country, and Bennett won handily with nearly 60 percent of the vote. Kean was absent for much of the cycle, dealing with a health issue that kept him away from Congress. He did return, but it was too late. Overall, his health emergency was handled poorly. 

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Was this the nail in the coffin? I don’t think so — I think New Jersey Democrats and squishy Republicans in Westfield decided to rebel, and they did. In 2024, Kean beat Democrat Sue Altman 51-46.

Folks, I don't need to tell you this, but this is a terrible, terrible night. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | NEW JERSEY
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