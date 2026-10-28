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FBI Agent Who Got Charged for Lying to Congress About Hunter Biden's Laptop Cried in Court

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 28, 2026 3:30 PM
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FBI Agent Who Got Charged for Lying to Congress About Hunter Biden's Laptop Cried in Court
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

I don’t know what to tell you, lady: don’t be deep-state trash. Then this wouldn’t have happened. Former FBI agent Nikki Floris reportedly broke down in tears in court yesterday. Floris is charged with lying to Congress about the Hunter Biden laptop (via the NY Post):

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Former FBI official Nikki Floris broke down in tears outside a federal courtroom Tuesday during a preliminary hearing on charges that she and another ex-bureau official lied to Congress about burying the Hunter Biden laptop story. 

Floris was seen weeping in a courthouse hallway during a break in the probable cause hearing in the district court for Washington, DC. 

She and fellow former FBI official, Bradley Benavides, self-surrendered last week and face up to five years in prison if convicted of lying to the House Judiciary Committee in 2023 about their involvement in discrediting stories about the troubled first son. 

US Magistrate Zia Faruqui presided over the hearing, which aimed to determine whether the Justice Department had enough evidence to move forward with the prosecution of Floris and Benavides, both of whom served on the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) when they allegedly made false statements to the House panel. 

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I don’t care about the ruling: the process is the punishment. I want more tears, traitor.

The laptop was a blueprint into the Biden family’s cash-for-access scheme. The best-known is the Ukrainian Burisma job, where Hunter Biden was paid $50k/month to sit on the company’s board despite having no experience in oil or natural gas. It was dismissed as Russian disinformation, despite our intelligence community knowing better from the start. 

We all know why they lied, too. And yet, Donald Trump is president. 

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News Topics CONGRESS | CRIME | DOJ | FBI | HUNTER BIDEN
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