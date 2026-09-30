Roy Cooper Is a Tax Maniac

The North Carolina Senate race is tightening. Roy Cooper knows it, and so does Republican candidate Michael Whately. That’s the nature of elections here: the state is evenly divided, for the most part, and most folks make up their minds in the final two weeks of an election cycle. Cooper admitting he’s not in safe waters here speaks to the unreliability of polling this cycle, but that’s for another time.

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We know Cooper has been trying to claim that he was forced to release illegal aliens onto the streets due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s bunk. He vetted multiple bills permitting local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and pushed sanctuary state policies. He knew what he was doing, and North Carolina residents, American citizens, paid for it.

But let’s talk about Mr. working-class hero, the man who will work to reduce the cost of living for the Tar Heel State. You can’t do that by raising taxes, Roy. And you have a long history of raising them.

During his time in the North Carolina legislature — he served in the House and the State Senate from 1987 to 2001 — Cooper voted to raise gas taxes, which are a killer for working families, and signed off on a 1991 tax increase for those earning over $60,000 per year. No, it’s not $600,000; it’s $60,000.

On healthcare, this guy supported jacking up taxes and fees on healthcare premiums. Even car sales weren’t safe: Cooper backed a 50 percent sales tax increase on all car sales. In fact, tha goes for sales taxes writ large in the state. You wouldn’t be a true Democrat if you didn’t support raising sales taxes. The man wanted new taxes on eggs and alcohol.

For survivors’ benefits and pensions for first responders, Roy wanted the hands from Raleigh to dip into these cookie jars.

There wasn't a tax increase that Cooper didn't like in the state legislature.

What makes you think he wouldn’t do the same in D.C.?

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