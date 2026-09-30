Appeals Court Halts Execution of Tennessee Inmate Christa Gail Pike

When Christa Pike was 18, she and her boyfriend lured Colleen Slemmer into the woods. Pike believed Slemmer was trying to take her boyfriend, and Pike — along with her boyfriend — tortured, beat, and cut Slemmer as Slemmer begged for her life. Pike reportedly carved a pentagram into Slemmer's chest and slashed her throat before smashing Slemmer's head with a rock.

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Slemmer was 19 years old.

Pike even kept a piece of Slemmer's skull and showed it to others. Both Pike and her boyfriend, who was 17, were arrested for the murder of Colleen Slemmer. The boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison, and Pike was sentenced to death.

For those feeling sorry and protesting Christa Pike’s execution tomorrow, this is what she did 30 years ago.



The picture is Christa Pike at 18.



She lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer into the woods because she thought the girl was after her boyfriend. She and that boyfriend then… pic.twitter.com/rCgfGmaJIu — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) September 30, 2026

Christa Pike was scheduled to be executed at 10 AM today. She refused her last meal yesterday.

Christa Pike refused her last meal before execution.



Her execution is scheduled for 10am CDT in Nashville tomorrow morning. The state of Tennessee is fully prepared to carry it out. pic.twitter.com/385AcJkCM6 — Rose (@901Lulu) September 29, 2026

And now an appeals court has delayed her execution.

BREAKING | The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has paused Christa Pike's execution, originally set for Wednesday morning. LATEST UPDATES: https://t.co/9aoZxlgmDH pic.twitter.com/10RjFoGjka — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) September 30, 2026

Here's more:

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals paused Christa Gail Pike's execution, originally set for Wednesday morning. Court documents show that it was a three judge panel and the answers were divided. Two judges agreed the stay of execution was necessary in order to review the case, and a third judge dissented. Court records obtained by 10News around 11 a.m. show that Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed documents with the Supreme Court asking that they vacate the stay of execution, which could allow the execution to proceed. The documents note the stay of execution was "entered less than two hours" before Pike's scheduled execution and the Sixth Circuit granted a stay that Pike did not request "without determining that Pike is likely to succeed on the merits" and "without addressing the last-minute nature" of the motion. The records also state that she is not likely to succeed on the merits because her motion is a "second and successive habeas petition in disguise that presses a claim she already unsuccessfully presented."

The state of Tennessee was prepared to execute Pike, who is now 50 years old.

Court halts execution of Christa Gail Pike in Tennessee for a murder she committed at age 18 https://t.co/n2ZrGpDCyk pic.twitter.com/8enBSCGo0V — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2026

Pike also had a violent record while in prison, reportedly attempting to strangle another inmate to death and coordinating an escape attempt.

There’s a propaganda effort underway to generate sympathy for Christa Pike, who is scheduled to be executed in Tennessee tomorrow. Keep in mind that Pike was convicted of torturing a girl to death, smashing her skull into pieces, and carving Satanic symbols into her body. Then… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 30, 2026

The backlash to the stay of execution was swift.

Totally ridiculous. She butchered a girl and kept a piece of her skull as a trophy. Then she tried to murder someone else in prison. Now her execution is halted purely because she’s a woman. That’s the only reason. Female privilege is absolutely out of control in this country. https://t.co/lHDXXnkfi4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 30, 2026

It absolutely is ridiculous that Pike isn't facing justice after almost 30 years.

How are you enjoying our gynocentric society? https://t.co/PQcUefU49A — Gina (@FlorioGina) September 30, 2026

According to the New York Post, Pike would have been Tennessee's first female execution in at least 200 years. It's unclear how long the execution will be delayed or if Tennessee's attorney general would appeal the decision.

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The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday had denied a request from Pike's attorneys to halt the execution and Gov. Bill Lee rejected Pike's request for clemency.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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