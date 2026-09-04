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What Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Did on the Courthouse Steps Was Abhorrent

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 04, 2026 9:00 PM
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What Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Did on the Courthouse Steps Was Abhorrent
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, went bonkers on the courthouse steps today in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was unprofessional, graceless, and all-around insane. He thanked the female jury forewoman for outing the one juror who was dead set on convicting Lindsay Clancy. 

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He thanked the jury, except for that one, saying the rest of the body was “robbed by one man, whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks from the lives of these other jurors.”

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It’s reckless. He’s starting a lynch mob, because now these Lululemon freaks are going to find out who this individual is and target him. Maybe that was the long game. 

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You can see why this guy is Clancy’s lawyer. 

Also, he claims he won the case. He did not. It was a mistrial, and the Plymouth County DA can and should refile charges. 

Clancy killed her three kids in January 2023 with exercise bands, claiming postpartum psychosis and overmedication drove her over the edge. 

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS
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