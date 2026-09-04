What Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Did on the Courthouse Steps Was Abhorrent

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, went bonkers on the courthouse steps today in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was unprofessional, graceless, and all-around insane. He thanked the female jury forewoman for outing the one juror who was dead set on convicting Lindsay Clancy.

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He thanked the jury, except for that one, saying the rest of the body was “robbed by one man, whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks from the lives of these other jurors.”

🚨 NOW: Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney is now PUBLICLY ATTACKING the one male juror who held out to force a mistrial, saying he's "PROUD" of the female foreperson for blowing the whistle on that juror



Disgusting.



"Where do I begin to thank these jurors — minus 1? The… pic.twitter.com/FUoOGYGcmP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2026

Says he hopes the lone male jurors can sleep at night, and says he wasted 7 weeks of the jury’s time. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2026

…Reddington insisted that this is not a time for gloating” and then declared how he “crushed” the District Attorney … — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2026

Reddington’s attack on the holdout juror in front of the courthouse was, in my view, an outrageous and reckless moment. It would warrant a response from the judge about stoking the rage against this one juror. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2026

Absolutely repugnant that Lindsay Clancy’s defense counsel is calling out the lone jury holdout in light of the recent spate of political violence, assassination, and attempts at same.



This is why the jury should have been sequestered. And if retrial, it’s guaranteed to be a… — James A. Gagliano, DPS (@JamesAGagliano) September 4, 2026

Omg. This is sickening.



"This is your show, sir. This is your show." — gleeful Lindsay Clancy supporter to the defense attorney while he's surrounded by the media



You hear that? M*rdering 3 kids is one big "show" to them



Realize who we are up against. pic.twitter.com/yT8RnaytsH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2026

Astonishing statement from the defense to accuse the holdout juror of costing the other members of the jury their lives when his client admitted to killing 3 babies. https://t.co/P6uigp63Fw — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) September 4, 2026

Jonathan Turley says Reddington was remarkably "reckless and dangerous" when he attacked the holdout juror outside the courthouse.

"In an age of rage... that juror's name could very well come out with all these internet sleuths. He just put a target on him with those types of… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 4, 2026

Reddington is graceless.

Attacks DA Tim Cruz: "Cruz knows that he was crushed" and mocks Cruz's advocacy on behalf of Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Then thanks the jury "minus one".

Says the jury was "robbed by one man, whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks from the life… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 4, 2026

It’s reckless. He’s starting a lynch mob, because now these Lululemon freaks are going to find out who this individual is and target him. Maybe that was the long game.

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You can see why this guy is Clancy’s lawyer.

Also, he claims he won the case. He did not. It was a mistrial, and the Plymouth County DA can and should refile charges.

Clancy killed her three kids in January 2023 with exercise bands, claiming postpartum psychosis and overmedication drove her over the edge.

This idiot Lindsaystan is standing behind DA Tim Cruz shaking her head and holding up her fingers in an L for "loser" as he explains this case was about Cora, Dawson and Callan.

"We're here because those children are not," he said. "Our job is [to ensure] that the victims are… pic.twitter.com/AIbTrOW1TN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 4, 2026

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