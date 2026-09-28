Deputy FBI Director to Leave Post for Personal Reasons

FBI Director Kash Patel is losing his deputy director soon, as former Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey announced Monday that he will step down from the bureau for personal reasons. The official cause is family; he’d like to go home. Bailey shared the deputy director title with Dan Bongino, who departed in January to return to his radio show.

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I want to thank President Trump, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash for the opportunity to serve in the FBI. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have delivered historic results in our mission to Make America Safe Again,” Bailey wrote in a social media post.

“With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri. I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence,” he added (via The Hill):

Patel on Monday thanked Bailey “for his dedicated service to return the FBI to its core mission,” adding he helped “fulfill President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.” The FBI director wrote on X, “Although Andrew is leaving the FBI in order to return to his family in Missouri, his fantastic contribution instituting critical reforms which resulted in our historic success will live on.” “Andrew’s leadership at the FBI will be missed but we are grateful he answered the call to serve! Thanks Andrew for your tremendous dedication to the mission of this FBI,” he added.

Bailey was announced for the position in August 2025 by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the appointment became official the following month.

I want to thank President Trump, @AGToddBlanche, and @FBIDirectorKash for the opportunity to serve in the FBI. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have delivered historic results in our mission to Make America Safe Again. With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am… — Andrew Bailey (@AndrewBaileyMO) September 28, 2026

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